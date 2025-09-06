FIFA Men's World Cup Cristiano Ronaldo Looks On a Mission As He Eyes Sixth World Cup Updated Sep. 6, 2025 2:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Cristiano Ronaldo's quest to play in a record sixth World Cup began in typical fashion with two goals as Portugal made a winning start to its qualifying campaign by routing Armenia 5-0.

2026 FIFA WORLD CUP: WHO HAS QUALIFIED? WHO CAN MAKE IT?

Ronaldo's goals extended his record as the highest scorer in men's international football to 140 and underlined his enduring motivation to keep setting more benchmarks before his storied career comes to an end.

The 40-year-old soccer great has recently signed a new contract with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr and led Portugal to victory at the UEFA Nations League last summer. The World Cup is the one major trophy that eludes him — leaving him behind his great rival Lionel Messi, who lifted soccer's biggest prize with Argentina in 2022.

Next year would likely be Ronaldo's last chance to win it when the tournament is staged in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Like him, Messi would also be playing at a sixth World Cup — setting the pair apart from any other player, with a host of names having appeared in five.

Ronaldo — a five-time Champions League winner, who also lifted the European Championship trophy with his country — struck in each half at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium as Portugal made a flying start in Group F.

João Félix also scored twice and hit the opening goal after just 10 minutes. João Cancelo was also on target.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

