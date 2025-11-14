Costa Rica vs Honduras: How to Watch, World Cup Qualifying Preview

Costa Rica and Honduras face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Costa Rica vs Honduras and odds.

How to Watch Costa Rica vs Honduras

Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Paramount+

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Costa Rica vs Honduras Odds

Costa Rica is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last five matches for each team and their results:

Costa Rica

11/13: at Haiti (Loss, 1–0)

10/13: vs Nicaragua (Win, 4–1)

10/9: at Honduras (Draw, 0–0)

9/9: vs Haiti (Draw, 3–3)

9/5: at Nicaragua (Draw, 1–1)

Honduras

11/13: at Nicaragua (Loss, 2–0)

10/13: vs Haiti (Win, 3–0)

10/9: vs Costa Rica (Draw, 0–0)

9/9: vs Nicaragua (Win, 2–0)

9/5: at Haiti (Draw, 0–0)

World Cup 2026

