FIFA Men's World Cup
how to watch Colombia vs. Portugal
FIFA Men's World Cup

How to Watch Colombia vs. Portugal: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Jun. 27, 2026 7:47 a.m. ET

Colombia and Portugal meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup final group stage match on Saturday, June 27, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET from Miami Stadium.

Colombia beat Uzbekistan 3-1 in their opener and DR Congo 1-0 in their second match, with Daniel Munoz scoring twice across the two matches. Portugal drew 1-1 with DR Congo in their opener and beat Uzbekistan 5-0 in their second match, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring twice in the tournament so far. Ronaldo becoming the first player to score in six different World Cup tournaments when he netted both goals against Uzbekistan.

Below are the details on how to watch. 

How to Watch Colombia vs. Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo nets second goal in first half, extending Portugal's lead over Uzbekistan | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Cristiano Ronaldo nets second goal in first half, extending Portugal's lead over Uzbekistan | 2026 FIFA World Cup™
Cristiano Ronaldo scored second goal in the first half against Uzbekistan, extending Portugal's lead.

Group Standings

Colombia vs. Portugal Odds

Learn more about Colombia vs. Portugal and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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