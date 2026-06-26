How to Watch Colombia vs. Portugal: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Colombia and Portugal meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup final group stage match on Saturday, June 27, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET from Miami Stadium.
Colombia beat Uzbekistan 3-1 in their opener and DR Congo 1-0 in their second match, with Daniel Munoz scoring twice across the two matches. Portugal drew 1-1 with DR Congo in their opener and beat Uzbekistan 5-0 in their second match, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring twice in the tournament so far. Ronaldo becoming the first player to score in six different World Cup tournaments when he netted both goals against Uzbekistan.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch Colombia vs. Portugal
- When: Saturday, June 27, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Miami Stadium, Miami, FL
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo nets second goal in first half, extending Portugal's lead over Uzbekistan | 2026 FIFA World Cup™
Group Standings
Colombia vs. Portugal Odds
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