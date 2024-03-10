United States
Christian Pulisic one goal away from most productive season of his career
United States

Christian Pulisic one goal away from most productive season of his career

Updated Mar. 10, 2024 2:43 p.m. ET

ROME — Christian Pulisic is one goal away from matching the most productive season of his career.

The United States international scored in the first half of AC Milan's 1-0 win over Empoli on Sunday for his 10th goal in 37 appearances across all competitions in his first campaign with the Rossoneri.

His best season came in his first campaign at Chelsea, when he scored 11 goals in 34 matches across all competitions in 2019-20.

In the 40th minute at the San Siro, Pulisic was set up by Ismael Bennacer and Noah Okafor for a shot from the edge of the area that went in following a big deflection off a defender.

The play was initially ruled offside but then the goal was awarded after a VAR check on Okafor's position.

Pulisic has been involved in 14 Serie A goals this season, with eight goals and six assists, to successfully revive his career after struggling with injuries and falling out of favor at Chelsea.

With its third straight win between Serie A and the Europa League, Milan provisionally leapfrogged Juventus into second place, moving two points ahead before the Bianconeri played Atalanta later.

Empoli remained one point above the drop zone.

Pulisic received a deluge of death threats and abuse on social media following Milan's 1-0 victory at Lazio in its previous match.

Lazio finished the match with eight men and Pulisic was involved in two of the three dismissals.

Pulisic posted photos on Instagram of himself and the Milan team celebrating after the game, and was inundated with abusive comments.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

