FIFA Men's World Cup
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 22
FIFA Men's World Cup

Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 22

Published Jul. 1, 2026 4:39 p.m. ET
Chris Fallica
Chris Fallica
FOX Sports Wagering Expert

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

It's still the Round of 32, but after these first few days of the knockout stage, I can't wait to get to the Round of 16.

That's how much fun this thing has been so far.

Here's what I'm eyeing for Match Day 22.

 

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World Cup Best Bets — Thursday, July 2

Spain vs. Austria

Spain hasn't conceded in the tourney and I don’t think it will here either. I don’t hate a Spain HT/FT, as I think it will get an early goal and then control the ball the rest of the way to see it out. Austria played that wild match against Algeria and netted three to get here, but this is a completely different animal.

Fallica's Picks: Spain Austria Spain 1st Half (-130), Spain to Keep Clean Sheet (-135)

 

Portugal vs. Croatia

Portugal has been non-threatening against everyone outside Uzbekistan. I see no reason that won't continue here against a veteran Croatia side that has been through all the battles. There is an immense amount of pressure on Portugal here after failing to win the group and give it an easy draw. I get the sense there’s a lot going on behind the scenes which we do not know about, and we’ll eventually learn after the tournament. That said, no result would surprise me here, and I’ll just default to a tight, feeling-out first half in which neither team wants to make a critical early error.

Fallica's Pick: Portugal Croatia 1st Half Draw (+120)

Switzerland vs. Algeria

I keep thinking Switzerland is better than it actually is. It just feels like it should be winning knockout stage matches and making deep runs, but we haven’t seen it. The Swiss get a pretty good draw here against an Algeria side that doesn’t have too many offensive options, despite Riyad Mahrez’s brace the other night. This feels like a stereotypical knockout stage match that won’t see much action or goals.

Fallica's Pick: Algeria Switzerland Under 2.5 (-135)

 


 

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