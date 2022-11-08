FIFA World Cup 2022
Chris Richards announces injury will keep him out of World Cup
FIFA World Cup 2022

Chris Richards announces injury will keep him out of World Cup

45 mins ago

Crystal Palace and United States men's national team center back Chris Richards announced on Tuesday that he's been ruled out of the World Cup due to a hamstring injury he suffered in September.

"Gutted that this injury has ruled me out of the world cup, but I know that the boys will go crazy regardless," Richards said in an Instagram post. "Will be rooting for y’all the whole way. Go out and make history."

Richards' announcement is hardly a surprise. Ahead of Palace's matchup with West Ham on Sunday, Palace manager Patrick Vieira gave an uninspiring update on the American's recovery.

"Chris has started doing some work outside, but he didn’t do any kind of training with the team yet," Vieira said. "What is important is about him physically, there is a step he has to go through and at the moment he hasn’t done any kind of training with the squad.

"So the decision is not going to be mine but with the doctor, we have to decide as a club what is best for the club."

[Staff picks for USMNT's 26-man World Cup roster]

The timing of Richards' injury is unfortunate, but now he has two months to get healthy and prepare for the second half of the Premier League season, where he'll have the opportunity to break into Vieira's starting XI. There's also no doubt he'll be in consideration for future tournaments, including the 2026 World Cup, as he's widely considered the most talented young center back in the player pool.

Richards' injury opens the door for another center back to make the roster. The natural choice would be Tim Ream — the only other American center back playing in the Premier League — but Gregg Berhalter hasn't called the veteran defender up since September 2021 despite how well he's played for Fulham F.C. this season. Could this be Ream's window back in? Would he even accept the invitation?

USMNT backline preview

USMNT backline preview
Alexi Lalas and David Mosse debate which defenders should make the trip to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Mark McKenzie is another option for Berhalter to consider. McKenzie's team, KRC Genk, are the No. 1 seed in the Belgian First Division and he's a regular first-team player. McKenzie was also the injury replacement for Richards during the September window, so it would make sense if he gets the call again.

We'll know the answer for sure when the USMNT reveal their roster on Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET.

[Alexi Lalas picks his USMNT World Cup roster]

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
World Cup 2022 odds: Lines for every team to win in Qatar
United Soccer League

World Cup 2022 odds: Lines for every team to win in Qatar

18 mins ago
2022 World Cup: USMNT can't afford to overlook Gareth Bales and Wales
FIFA Club World Cup

2022 World Cup: USMNT can't afford to overlook Gareth Bales and Wales

4 hours ago
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Gordon Banks robs Pelé
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Gordon Banks robs Pelé

14 hours ago
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 13: Pedri
FIFA World Cup 2022

Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 13: Pedri

14 hours ago
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 14: Son Heung-min
FIFA World Cup 2022

Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 14: Son Heung-min

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball Polls2022 World Series Image 2022 World SeriesNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes