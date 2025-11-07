USMNT to Mexico? Chicago Fire Star Brian Gutiérrez Reportedly Open to Switch
Chicago Fire midfielder Brian Gutiérrez is reportedly eligible to represent Mexico after obtaining his Mexican passport, according to Súper Deportivo. Born in Illinois to Mexican parents, the 22-year-old has been one of MLS's top young playmakers and now hopes to make the jump to Javier Aguirre's national team.
Dual national previously played for U.S. youth teams
Born in Berwyn, Illinois, to Mexican parents, Gutiérrez grew up within the U.S. soccer system and even featured for the U.S. youth national teams. Gutiérrez made his senior national team debut for the USMNT in January 2025 during an international friendly camp and earned his first two caps in matches against Venezuela and Costa Rica. He was later called up to the roster for the CONCACAF Nations League Finals in March 2025.
However, because those games were not official competitions, the 22-year-old remains eligible to switch federations and represent Mexico at the international level.
Breakout 2025 season with Chicago Fire
Gutiérrez enjoyed a breakout 2025 campaign for the Fire, playing 35 matches across all competitions and logging 2,381 minutes. He talled nine goals and six assists in 29 league appearances. His performances made him one of the most productive and creative midfielders in the league, showcasing his vision, technical skill, and versatility in attack.
Gutiérrez by the numbers
Since making his professional debut as a teenager, Gutiérrez has appeared in 164 matches for the Fire, contributing 21 goals and 25 assists in more than 10,000 minutes of play. His consistency and growth have positioned him as a rising figure among MLS-based dual nationals now catching Mexico’s attention.
Another American-born talent for El Tri?
Gutiérrez’s decision mirrors that of Obed Vargas, the Seattle Sounders midfielder born in Alaska who recently committed to playing for Mexico. As the Mexican Football Federation continues to expand its scouting network across the United States, players like Gutiérrez represent the new wave of binational talent strengthening El Tri’s pool ahead of future international tournaments.
