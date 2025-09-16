FIFA Men's World Cup Ronaldo Can Play For 'As Long As He Wants,' Portugal Coach Says Updated Sep. 16, 2025 6:12 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

When did Ronaldo make his international debut?

Ronaldo made his senior international debut in 2003 when ex-Chelsea and Real Madrid defender Carvalho was still part of Portugal’s playing ranks. He is now working alongside Roberto Martinez in a coaching capacity.

Three trophies: Ronaldo's international honours

Said role has allowed him to reunite with Ronaldo, who has helped Portugal to European Championship glory and two UEFA Nations League crowns over the course of his record-shattering career.

No end in sight for evergreen Ronaldo

There is no sign of the evergreen striker slowing down, with Carvalho telling A BOLA when asked when the end will be reached by CR7: "I feel like it will be as long as he wants. The truth is, he's earned so much credit over all these years… And I think he's doing well, which is the most important thing.

"It helps; you feel like he's part of the team, and you feel like he can help. Coach Roberto, especially, had all the merit in bringing him back to the national team after the 2022 World Cup. The coach's feeling, in the meetings we've had, is that Cristiano will be capable of making it to the World Cup.

"I have no idea how long he can go, if there's a limit or not, but we're all very happy that he's our captain and leading the team the way he has."

Next captain: Portugal have plenty of leaders

Questions have been asked of whether Ronaldo should be figuring as prominently for Portugal as he does, with the captain’s armband still being passed in his direction, but Carvalho has no concerns in that department. He added: "We have good leaders. Cristiano knows he'll eventually lose this fight against time. He feels good and is an important part of the team. I think he's taking it day by day right now.

"Then we have players who play for big clubs, who are champions. They already lead their teams, they have experience, and they'll surely be able to lead in their own way. Cristiano leads in his own way; he's grown a lot over the years, since he started with me in 2003-04. The most important thing is that the national team is well-stocked with talent and good leaders."

Records tumble around 141-goal Ronaldo

Ronaldo has scored 141 goals for Portugal, with another entry being made to the history books there. He remains hungry for success at domestic and international level, with a sixth World Cup set to be graced when that event heads to the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer.

