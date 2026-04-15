Carlo Ancelotti Asks President Of Brazil For Advice On Neymar World Cup Call-Up

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has taken the extraordinary step of consulting the country's president, Lula, over whether Neymar should be included in the squad for the 2026 World Cup. The Santos forward's international future has become a matter of state importance as he battles recurring fitness issues in his homeland.

Ancelotti seeks presidential approval

In a surprising revelation, Brazil's president Lula has confirmed that Ancelotti reached out to him to gauge the public and political appetite for Neymar's return to the Selecao. The 80-year-old head of state detailed the conversation during a live broadcast on his YouTube channel, highlighting the immense pressure surrounding the 34-year-old's potential inclusion.

Lula said: "I had the chance to speak with Ancelotti, and he asked me: 'Do you think Neymar should be called up?' I said: 'Look, Ancelotti, if he’s physically fit, he’s got the football. What I need to know is whether he actually wants it.' If he does, then he has to be professional. He can look at someone like Cristiano Ronaldo, he can look at [Lionel] Messi, and still go to the national team, because he’s not old yet. But he can’t expect to go just on his name. He has to earn it on the pitch."

The physical fitness ultimatum

While Ancelotti is willing to listen to the president, his public stance remains rooted in performance. The Italian tactician has insisted that reputation alone will not secure a place on the plane to North America, especially following Neymar's recent struggles with a knee injury that required surgery in December. Ancelotti has made it clear that he will only call up players who are physically ready to compete at the highest level.

"Neymar is capable of coming back. I have said it several times, and it is very clear: I will only call up players who are physically ready," Ancelotti said. "After his knee injury (in December), Neymar has recovered well; he is scoring goals. He needs to keep moving in that direction and improve his fitness. He is on the right path. Right now, he is being assessed by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), by myself, and he still has two months to show that he has the qualities needed to play in the next World Cup."

Santos reveal 'recharging' roadmap

Back at club level, Santos are doing everything possible to ensure their talisman meets Ancelotti's strict criteria. Manager Cuca recently revealed that the former Barcelona man utilized the March international break to undergo specialized Platelet-Rich Plasma treatment on his knee to accelerate recovery. This medical roadmap is designed to build the necessary robustness for a gruelling run of domestic fixtures ahead of the summer tournament.

Yamal dreams of watching his idol



While the debate rages in Brazil, the next generation of superstars is firmly in Neymar's corner with Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal among those eager to see his childhood hero at the 2026 tournament.

"He's my idol and I'll always be grateful to him for everything he's given to soccer," Yamal said during a press conference. "He inspires everyone. He's the type of player that you'll pay a ticket to watch him play, the type of player you'll watch a game again three days later just to see his moves. Hopefully he will be at the World Cup."

With two months left to prove his fitness, Neymar remains one of the most discussed names in world football as the countdown to the World Cup nears its end.