FIFA Club World Cup
Lionel Messi, Argentina to Play Pre-World Cup Friendlies at Texas A&M and Auburn
FIFA Club World Cup

Lionel Messi, Argentina to Play Pre-World Cup Friendlies at Texas A&M and Auburn

Updated Apr. 9, 2026 7:48 p.m. ET

Argentina will play its final tune-ups for the World Cup at the college football stadiums of Texas A&M and Auburn.

Lionel Messi's team will face Honduras on June 6 at the Aggies' Kyle Field, which has a capacity of over 102,000 in College Station.

Argentina will then play Iceland at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium on June 9 — two days before the start of the 48-team tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The Argentine Football Association announced the details on Thursday.

Argentina's title defense begins on June 16 against Algeria in Kansas City, Missouri. Its other two Group J games will be played in Arlington, Texas — against Austria on June 22 and against Jordan on June 27.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports apps. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in primetime across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).

Reporting by the Associated Press.

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