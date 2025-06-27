FIFA Club World Cup 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Bracket: Schedule, dates, times, scores for every match Published Jun. 27, 2025 9:15 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is moving on to the knockout stage! Keep reading for the full match schedule, including dates, times and locations:

FIFA Club World Cup Bracket

Round of 16

Saturday, June 28

Sunday, June 29

Monday, June 30

Tuesday, July 1

Quarterfinals

Friday, July 4

TBD vs. TBD – 3 p.m. ET

TBD vs. TBD – 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 5

TBD vs. TBD – 12 p.m. ET

TBD vs. TBD – 4 p.m. ET

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 8

TBD vs. TBD – 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, July 9

TBD vs. TBD – 3 p.m. ET

Final

Sunday, July 13

TBD vs. TBD – 3 p.m. ET

Group Stage Scores

Saturday, June 14

Sunday, June 15

Monday, June 16

Tuesday, June 17

Wednesday, June 18

Thursday, June 19

Friday, June 20

Saturday, June 21

Sunday, June 22

Monday, June 23

Tuesday, June 24

Wednesday, June 25

Thursday, June 26

How can I watch the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup? What channel will it be on?

All 2025 FIFA Club World Cup matches will be available to watch on DAZN. TNT, TBS and TruTV will also air select games.

How can I stream the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup?

All the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup matches will be available on DAZN. Live-streaming services are also available that carry TNT, TBS and TruTV, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV. MAX can also be used to stream games on those channels.

