FIFA Club World Cup
FIFA Club World Cup
2025 FIFA Club World Cup Bracket: Schedule, dates, times, scores for every match
Published Jun. 27, 2025 9:15 a.m. ET
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is moving on to the knockout stage! Keep reading for the full match schedule, including dates, times and locations:
FIFA Club World Cup Bracket
Round of 16
Saturday, June 28
Sunday, June 29
Monday, June 30
Tuesday, July 1
Quarterfinals
Friday, July 4
- TBD vs. TBD – 3 p.m. ET
- TBD vs. TBD – 9 p.m. ET
Saturday, July 5
- TBD vs. TBD – 12 p.m. ET
- TBD vs. TBD – 4 p.m. ET
Semifinals
Tuesday, July 8
- TBD vs. TBD – 3 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 9
- TBD vs. TBD – 3 p.m. ET
Final
Sunday, July 13
- TBD vs. TBD – 3 p.m. ET
Group Stage Scores
Saturday, June 14
Sunday, June 15
- Bayern Munich 10, Auckland City 0
- PSG 4, Atlético Madrid 0
- Palmeiras 0, Porto 0
- Botafogo 2, Seattle Sounders 1
Monday, June 16
Tuesday, June 17
- Fluminense 0, Dortmund 0
- River Plate 3, Urawa Reds 1
- Mamelodi Sundowns 1, Ulsan 0
- Monterrey 1, Inter Milan 1
Wednesday, June 18
Thursday, June 19
Friday, June 20
Saturday, June 21
- Dortmund 4, Mamelodi Sundowns 3
- Inter Milan 2, Urawa Reds 1
- Fluminense 4, Ulsan 2
- River Plate 0, Monterrey 0
Sunday, June 22
Monday, June 23
Tuesday, June 24
Wednesday, June 25
- Dortmund 1, Ulsan 0
- Mamelodi Sundowns 0, Fluminense 0
- Monterrey 4, Urawa Reds 0
- Inter Milan 2, River Plate 0
Thursday, June 26
How can I watch the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup? What channel will it be on?
All 2025 FIFA Club World Cup matches will be available to watch on DAZN. TNT, TBS and TruTV will also air select games.
How can I stream the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup?
All the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup matches will be available on DAZN. Live-streaming services are also available that carry TNT, TBS and TruTV, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV. MAX can also be used to stream games on those channels.
