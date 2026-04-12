Back For Brazil? Ancelotti Won't Rule Out Thiago Silva Return For World Cup

Carlo Ancelotti has refused to rule out a fairytale return to the Brazil national team for veteran defender Thiago Silva ahead of the upcoming World Cup. Despite the centre-back now being 41 years old, the Italian tactician believes quality and experience far outweigh any numbers found on a passport.

Age is just a number for Ancelotti

Thiago Silva has not featured for the Selecao since the heartbreaking quarter-final exit against Croatia at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. However, with the next global tournament fast approaching, Ancelotti has sparked speculation that the veteran could be set for one last dance on the international stage.

The former Real Madrid boss was full of praise for the defender, who joined Porto in January and has featured nine times for the Portuguese giants. Speaking to French outlet L’Equipe, Ancelotti insisted that he does not discriminate against older players if they are still performing at the highest level. He used his current midfield maestro at the Bernabeu as a prime example of longevity in the modern game.

The Modric and Maldini blueprints

Ancelotti is no stranger to managing legendary figures who defy the ageing process. Having coached some of the greatest names in football history, the Italian pointed to icons he has worked with at AC Milan and Real Madrid to justify a potential recall for the former Chelsea and PSG star. He firmly believes that talent has no expiration date if the player maintains their physical condition.

The Brazil coach explained his philosophy clearly, stating: "I never look at the date of birth on the passport. All Brazilian players can aspire to be on the list for the World Cup. It doesn't matter if he is 41 years old. If he deserves to be there, he will be. Age is not a problem. See Paolo Maldini, who was almost 39 when he won a Champions League final, or Luka Modric, who is 40 today."

A future on the touchline

Beyond his current capabilities on the pitch, Ancelotti also touched upon Thiago Silva’s intellectual approach to the game. The defender has already begun making plans for life after his playing career, previously telling ESPN about his studies to obtain coaching badges. It is a transition that his former Milan manager believes will be seamless given Silva's tactical discipline and work ethic.

Ancelotti was quick to tip the 41-year-old for success in the dugout once he finally decides to hang up his boots. "Thiago will be a great coach, of that I have no doubt. He has experience, worked with some really brilliant coaches during his career, and I'm not talking about me," he said with a smile. "And he works very hard... I am very happy to know that I managed to inspire some of them..."

The final push for World Cup glory

With Brazil looking to end their long wait for a sixth world title, the inclusion of a seasoned veteran like Silva could provide the leadership and composure required in knockout football. While the squad has seen an influx of young talent recently, Ancelotti admitted that the emergence of new players only "increases the doubt" when it comes to finalising a selection, leaving the door wide open for experience to play a part.

If Silva were to make the cut, he would become one of the oldest players to ever feature in a World Cup. For now, the defender remains a viable option in Ancelotti's eyes, proving that as long as the performance levels remain high, the dream of representing the yellow and green of Brazil remains alive, regardless of age.