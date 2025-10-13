Cape Verde Qualify for World Cup as Second-Smallest Country in Tournament History

Cape Verde will play in the World Cup for the first time after beating Eswatini 3-0 to win its group in African qualifying for the 2026 World Cup on Monday.

The archipelago of volcanic islands off the western coast of Africa secured one of the nine automatic spots for the continent. It will be the second-smallest country by population to feature in the tournament after Iceland in 2018.

Dailon Livramento scored in the 48th minute, Willy Semedo in the 54th and Stopira in stoppage time to secure the home victory and first place in Group D.

The Blue Sharks finished with four more points than Cameroon, which couldn't manage more than 0-0 with Angola at home.

Cape Verde, a nation of about 525,000 people, arrived needing a victory, and could have qualified even with a loss as long as Cameroon didn't defeat Angola.

The nine group winners automatically qualify for the World Cup. The four best runners-up play in a mini tournament of two semifinals and a final in November. Cameroon can still advance as a runner-up.

The repechage winner advances to FIFA’s playoff tournament against opponents from Asia, CONCACAF, South America and Oceania.

Tickets for the Cape Verde match were sold in record time, according to FIFA, and the government declared a half-day holiday across the country so people could watch the game.

The 2026 World Cup is the first with an expanded field of 48 teams, up from 32.

In the other Group D match, Mauritius and Libya drew 0-0.

In Group C, Lesotho defeated Zimbabwe 1-0 at home.

Reporting by The Associated Press.