FIFA Men's World Cup
Bukayo Saka Responds To Questions About His Fitness After Hat Trick vs. France
FIFA Men's World Cup

Bukayo Saka Responds To Questions About His Fitness After Hat Trick vs. France

Updated Jul. 18, 2026 8:49 p.m. ET

Bukayo Saka left it all on the pitch in England's bronze medal final against France on Saturday, scoring a hat trick in the Three Lions' 6-4 win at Miami Stadium.

Saka ends his tournament with three goals and three assists in six appearances. However, he only started two matches for England and didn't play in the semifinal against Argentina, which England lost 2-1.

"I would have loved to have played more at the World Cup, but it's too late to talk about that," Saka said after the match. "I tried to do my talking on the pitch, and it's done now."

Saka's lack of starts at the tournament was attributed to his fitness, but the Arsenal star downplayed those concerns ahead of his title defense with the North London club next season.

"I'm fit, I'm fit," Saka said.

Leading up to his first goal, Saka found Marcus Rashford, and was instantly one vs. one with France goalkeeper Mike Maignan. Although Rashford's first shot was saved, Saka helped with a second follow-up shot that was also saved. After the first two saves, Rashford set up Saka for an open shot to make it 3-0 in the 36th minute. Just before the halftime whistle, Eberechi Eze found Saka again for a flawless pass up the middle, and Saka's bottom corner shot past the keeper notched his second goal.

As England barely led France 4-3 in the 87th minute, his third goal was a penalty kick. Midfielder Jude Bellingham's pass to Djed Spence in the box was stopped by France's Malo Gusto, which resulted in an England penalty awarded to Saka by Bellingham. In his first World Cup penalty, Saka's bottom right shot made for his third goal of the day. 

England's World Cup run saw memorable comeback wins and a strong run to the semifinals with a World Cup final just in reach. But Argentina’s two late goals eliminated England from the title match. However, England had one final opportunity against France, securing third place following their win. 

Saka's three goals marked his first three of the tournament. The hat trick is also the second by an English player in a knockout stage match, after Geoff Hurst in their 1966 win. 

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