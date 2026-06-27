Brazil vs. Japan Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

All 72 group stage matches are complete, and we are officially on to the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Brazil will face Japan in a Round of 32 showdown on June 29, 2026, at Houston Stadium on FOX.

After winning Group C, Brazil has now won its group for the 12th consecutive World Cup.

After an opening 1-1 draw with Morocco, Brazil won 3-0 against both Haiti and Scotland to top Group C over Morocco on goal difference. Brazil’s +6 goal difference tied its third-best in a group stage and was its best since 2006.

Vinícius Júnior scored a goal in all three of Brazil's group games, becoming just the fifth Brazilian man to score in all three group games at a World Cup.

Meanwhile, Japan is in the knockout rounds for a third straight World Cup and for the fifth time in the last seven tournaments. Japan finished runner-up to Netherlands in Group F by going undefeated (1W-2D-0L) in the World Cup group stage for the second time in its nation's history.

In their most recent meeting, Japan beat Brazil 3-2 last October in a friendly in Tokyo, coming back from a 2-0 halftime deficit.

Let’s check out the odds for the Brazil vs. Japan matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 29.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Vinícius Júnior is +165 to score against Japan (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images).

Brazil vs. Japan Odds

Moneyline

Brazil : -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

Japan : +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Draw: +420 (bet $10 to win $52 total)

Spread

Brazil -0.5: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

Japan +0.5: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

Over : +102 (bet $10 to win $20.20 total)

Under: -124 (bet $10 to win $18.06 total)

Brazil vs. Japan Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Japan is a tempting pick, considering their incredibly play in the group stage. But Brazil's firepower is too much to bet against. Brazil has reached eight straight quarterfinals, the longest active streak of any team, and that's unlikely to stop now. They're led by Vini Júnior, who became the fifth Brazilian man to score in all three group games at a World Cup. Back Brazil to advance in this one (-310).

How to Watch Brazil vs. Japan

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

Brazil : -410 (bet $10 to win $2.44 total)

Japan: +290 (bet $10 to win $39 total)

Both Teams to Score