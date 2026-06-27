Brazil vs. Japan Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match
All 72 group stage matches are complete, and we are officially on to the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Brazil will face Japan in a Round of 32 showdown on June 29, 2026, at Houston Stadium on FOX.
After winning Group C, Brazil has now won its group for the 12th consecutive World Cup.
After an opening 1-1 draw with Morocco, Brazil won 3-0 against both Haiti and Scotland to top Group C over Morocco on goal difference. Brazil’s +6 goal difference tied its third-best in a group stage and was its best since 2006.
Vinícius Júnior scored a goal in all three of Brazil's group games, becoming just the fifth Brazilian man to score in all three group games at a World Cup.
Meanwhile, Japan is in the knockout rounds for a third straight World Cup and for the fifth time in the last seven tournaments. Japan finished runner-up to Netherlands in Group F by going undefeated (1W-2D-0L) in the World Cup group stage for the second time in its nation's history.
In their most recent meeting, Japan beat Brazil 3-2 last October in a friendly in Tokyo, coming back from a 2-0 halftime deficit.
Let’s check out the odds for the Brazil vs. Japan matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 29.
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Vinícius Júnior is +165 to score against Japan (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images).
Brazil vs. Japan Odds
Moneyline
- Brazil: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)
- Japan: +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)
- Draw: +420 (bet $10 to win $52 total)
Spread
- Brazil -0.5: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)
- Japan +0.5: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5
- Over: +102 (bet $10 to win $20.20 total)
- Under: -124 (bet $10 to win $18.06 total)
Brazil vs. Japan Prediction, Pick
From FOX Sports Research:
- Japan is a tempting pick, considering their incredibly play in the group stage. But Brazil's firepower is too much to bet against. Brazil has reached eight straight quarterfinals, the longest active streak of any team, and that's unlikely to stop now. They're led by Vini Júnior, who became the fifth Brazilian man to score in all three group games at a World Cup. Back Brazil to advance in this one (-310).
How to Watch Brazil vs. Japan
- When: Monday, June 29, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Houston Stadium, Houston, TX
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.
Anytime Goalscorer Props
- Vinícius Júnior: +165 (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)
- Matheus Cunha: +185 (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)
- Endrick: +205 (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)
- Neymar: +205 (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)
- Ayase Ueda: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)
- Koki Ogawa: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Tie No Bet
- Brazil: -410 (bet $10 to win $2.44 total)
- Japan: +290 (bet $10 to win $39 total)
Both Teams to Score
- Yes: -104 (bet $10 to win $19.62 total)
- No: -124 (bet $10 to win $18.20 total)
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