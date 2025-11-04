Brazil vs. Italy in 2026 World Cup Final? Ancelotti Says 'It Would be Beautiful'

Carlo Ancelotti has conquered everything club football has to offer, but his biggest dream now lies on the world stage. As Brazil's head coach, the Italian tactician is chasing the one title missing from his glittering resume, the FIFA World Cup.

With the 2026 tournament looming, Ancelotti's mission is as emotional as it is historic, to end Brazil's 24-year drought and perhaps, face his homeland, Italy, in the final.

Carlo Ancelotti wants to win the World Cup with Brazil

When Ancelotti left Real Madrid after guiding them to yet another Champions League crown in 2024, few could have predicted his next destination. Yet, for the man who has lifted 29 major trophies across Europe, the allure of leading the world’s most successful footballing nation proved irresistible.

"Managing the Brazilian national team — the most successful in history — was an opportunity I couldn’t refuse," Ancelotti said when asked earlier why he chose to take up the role of Seleçao's head coach. "I knew about the passion here, but living it is different. When Brazil play, the country stops."

Appointed in mid-2024, Ancelotti’s arrival marked a new era for the Seleçao. By June 2025, he had guided Brazil to World Cup qualification, sealing the spot with a narrow 1-0 win over Paraguay thanks to Vinicius Jr.’s strike. His record of two wins, one draw, and one loss in his first four games reflected a pragmatic approach built on defensive solidity and tactical discipline, qualities Brazil had been missing in recent years.

Ancelotti's Brazil is finally taking shape

Ancelotti’s Brazil is not about flamboyance alone; it’s about control. Known for his calm leadership and man-management, he has tried to mould a side that balances flair with efficiency. "We want to win, and we’re not hiding it," he declared. "The dream is for Brazil to win their sixth World Cup. There are great expectations, but also great enthusiasm. The fact that we haven't won in 24 years is a burden. Let's hope it doesn't become 28!," Ancelotti said in an interview with Dribbling on Rai Due.

His selections have sparked debate. Neymar’s absence due to long-term injury, along with the temporary exclusions of Vinicius and Rodrygo, raised eyebrows. But Ancelotti was clear: fitness, form, and balance come before fame. "It’s important to know every player personally," he explained after calling up several fresh faces like Caio Henrique and Kaio Jorge during 2025 qualifiers.

Critics, challenges, and the pressure of being the Brazil coach

Yet, not everyone is convinced. Former Brazil goalkeeper and manager Emerson Leao criticised Ancelotti’s appointment, calling it "a sad reflection" of the state of Brazilian coaching. "I’m disappointed that a foreigner had to come because our own coaches haven’t delivered," Leao told CNN. "Managing Brazil is much harder than managing Real Madrid - here, an entire nation judges you."

He questioned Ancelotti’s familiarity with domestic talent and communication style, warning that "his work will be very difficult." The criticism underscores the immense scrutiny that comes with the Brazil job - where every lineup choice becomes a national debate and every result, a referendum.

Ancelotti, however, remains unfazed. Having succeeded under the most intense club pressures, he knows how to shield his players. "I focus on preparation, unity, and belief," he said in a press-conference. "The World Cup will be competitive, but our goal is clear."

A dream final and a shot at immortality

For all his trophies with league titles in Italy, England, France, Germany, and Spain, plus a record five Champions Leagues, Ancelotti’s heart still beats for the game’s most poetic moments. And his dream is deeply personal.

"I would like a final between Brazil and Italy," he admitted in an interview. "It would be beautiful for me on an emotional level."

The image of Ancelotti leading Brazil and perhaps against his homeland in the 2026 World Cup final is the stuff of cinematic drama. For Brazil, it’s a chance to end 24 years of frustration; for Ancelotti, a chance to achieve what no foreign manager ever has, winning the World Cup with the Selecao.

"I’ve won everything else. But the dream is to make Brazil world champions again," he said during an interview with FIFA.