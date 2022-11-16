FIFA World Cup 2022
Brazil star Neymar shows incredible first touch on ball dropped from drone
Neymar is ready for the 2022 World Cup.

The soccer superstar and captain of the Brazil men's national team took part in a competition alongside his teammates to see if any of them could cleanly control a ball dropped straight down from a drone that hovered 35 meters (about 115 feet) above the ground. 

Several top Brazilian players, including Real Madrid's Rodrygo and Machester United's Antony Santos, struggled with the challenge and their attempts at a first touch received laughter from their teammates. Tottenham's Richarlison fared slightly better, neatly stopping the ball's trajectory and controlling it on the ground in his second attempt.

But their efforts paled in comparison to Neymar. The Paris Saint-Germain star calmly stepped under the drone and showed an incredible first touch, corralling the ball before it even hit the ground and bouncing it up neatly into his hands. Neymar then punted the ball away in celebration while his teammates mobbed him.

Brazil currently has the shortest odds to win the 2022 World Cup at +450 on FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $55 total). A Seleção is considered one of the most talented squads in the 32-team field, and judging by the video, the team is loose and ready to rally around its superstar Neymar in Qatar. 

Brazil opens play in the 2022 World Cup group stage against Serbia at 2 p.m. ET Nov. 24 on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

