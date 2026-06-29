How to Watch Belgium vs. Senegal: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Belgium and Senegal meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match on Wednesday, July 1, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. ET from Seattle Stadium.
Belgium topped Group G with a 1-0-2 record and five points, beating New Zealand 5-1 in their final group stage match after draws with Egypt and Iran. Leandro Trossard scored twice in the tournament so far.
Senegal advanced from Group I on three points, losing to France 1-3 and Norway 2-3 before closing with a 5-0 win over Iraq, with Ismaila Sarr scoring three times across the two matches.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch Belgium vs. Senegal
- When: Wednesday, July 1, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Seattle Stadium, Seattle, WA
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
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Belgium vs. Senegal Odds
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