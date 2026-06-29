FIFA Men's World Cup
how to watch Belgium vs Senegal
FIFA Men's World Cup

How to Watch Belgium vs. Senegal: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Jul. 1, 2026 8:02 a.m. ET

Belgium and Senegal meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match on Wednesday, July 1, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. ET from Seattle Stadium.

Belgium topped Group G with a 1-0-2 record and five points, beating New Zealand 5-1 in their final group stage match after draws with Egypt and Iran. Leandro Trossard scored twice in the tournament so far. 

Senegal advanced from Group I on three points, losing to France 1-3 and Norway 2-3 before closing with a 5-0 win over Iraq, with Ismaila Sarr scoring three times across the two matches.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Belgium vs. Senegal

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Belgium vs. Senegal Odds

Learn more about Belgium vs. Senegal and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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