How to Watch Belgium vs. Senegal: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Belgium and Senegal meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match on Wednesday, July 1, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. ET from Seattle Stadium.

Belgium topped Group G with a 1-0-2 record and five points, beating New Zealand 5-1 in their final group stage match after draws with Egypt and Iran. Leandro Trossard scored twice in the tournament so far.

Senegal advanced from Group I on three points, losing to France 1-3 and Norway 2-3 before closing with a 5-0 win over Iraq, with Ismaila Sarr scoring three times across the two matches.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Belgium vs. Senegal

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Belgium vs. Senegal Odds

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