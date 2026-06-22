Barcelona Explores Harry Kane Transfer Amid Bayern Munich Contract Uncertainty

Barcelona are exploring attacking reinforcements following Robert Lewandowski's departure, with Harry Kane emerging as one of the names under consideration. The England captain's contract situation at Bayern Munich is being monitored, as discussions over the length of a possible extension have yet to produce an agreement.

Barcelona Testing The Waters For Harry Kane

According to Sport, Barca have made a surprise approach to discover Kane's willingness to swap the Bundesliga for La Liga. While the club have not yet submitted a formal offer, officials have reached out to the striker's camp to gauge his openness to a move to the Spotify Camp Nou. The England captain has emerged as one of Barcelona's most desired targets following Lewandowski's departure.

Kane's impressive World Cup performances, combined with his prolific form for Bayern Munich, have reinforced the club's admiration for the striker despite him being 32 years old. However, the initial feedback received by Barcelona suggests the move is currently "cold". Kane is understood to be highly satisfied with life in Munich.

Contract Standoff at Bayern Munich

The door remains slightly ajar for Barcelona due to an ongoing disagreement between Kane and the Bayern hierarchy regarding a contract extension. The striker’s current deal expires in 2027, and while both parties are open to a renewal, they are far apart on the duration of the new agreement. Kane is reportedly holding out for a deal that secures his future until 2030, but Bayern are only prepared to offer an extension of two additional seasons.

Kane signed for Bayern in 2023 in a deal worth nearly €100 million and currently earns a staggering €25m per year. If no middle ground is reached after his participation in the World Cup concludes, the landscape of his future could shift. Barcelona are waiting in the wings to see if this contractual friction develops into a genuine opportunity to hijack the forward's future.

Alvarez Remains The Priority

Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez remains the primary target for Deco and Flick. Unlike the feedback received from Kane’s camp, the Argentine has shown significant interest in joining Barcelona. The club hierarchy believes Alvarez possesses the perfect profile for Flick’s tactical system, combining natural clinical finishing with high-intensity defensive work and associative play.

The pursuit of a new number nine is a direct response to Flick’s tactical demands. Following the signing of Anthony Gordon, the German coach has made it clear that he will not compromise on his footballing philosophy, which requires forwards who contribute heavily to the team's pressing structure. Alvarez is seen as the most feasible and tactically sound option currently on the market.

Harry Kane Focused on World Cup Glory

For now, Kane is keeping his focus entirely on leading England through the World Cup; he is looking to maintain his fine form against Ghana and add to his World Cup tally, having taken his overall tournament total to 10 goals with a brace against Croatia.

The Bayern Munich striker's recent double saw him equal Gary Lineker’s long-standing record as England’s all-time top scorer in World Cup history, and the forward now has a golden opportunity to eclipse Lineker and claim the record outright.