Australia vs. Egypt Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match
Australia will face Egypt in a 2026 FIFA World Cup round of 32 showdown on Friday, July 3, 2026, at Dallas Stadium on FOX.
At a sixth straight World Cup and seventh overall, Australia has reached its third knockout stage and made consecutive World Cup knockout stages for the first time in its nation's history.
The Socceroos finished runner-up in Group D, advancing with four points after beating Türkiye 2-0, losing 2-0 to the U.S. and drawing 0-0 against Paraguay.
Australia had the fifth-lowest possession (42%) and fourth-fewest shots (26) of any team that advanced to the knockout stage, while allowing the third-most shots (47).
Meanwhile, Egypt has advanced to the knockout stage for the first time, having gone out in the group stage in both 2018 and 1990.
Egypt's win over New Zealand and two draws against Belgium and Iran were enough to advance to the knockout stage with five points.
However, the Pharaohs will not have defensive midfielder Mohanad Lashin because of suspension for yellow cards against both New Zealand and Iran.
Let’s check out the odds for the Australia vs. Egypt matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 3.
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Mohamed Salah is +205 to score against Australia (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images).
Australia vs. Egypt Odds
Moneyline
- Australia: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)
- Egypt: +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)
- Draw: +185 (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)
Spread
- Egypt -0.5: +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)
- Australia +0.5: -185 (bet $10 to win $15.41 total)
Over/Under Total Odds: 1.5
- Over: -170 (bet $10 to win $15.88 total)
- Under: +138 (bet $10 to win $23.80 total)
Australia vs. Egypt Prediction, Pick
From FOX Sports Research:
- Outside of a few counter-attack goals, Australia has not provided a lot of offense so far this tournament. Meanwhile, Egypt has scored five goals in three games. Behind Mo Salah and company, take Egypt to advance at -146.
How to Watch Australia vs. Egypt
- When: Friday, July 3, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports, FOX Sports App
Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.
Anytime Goalscorer Props
- Mohamed Salah: +205 (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)
- Omar Marmoush: +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)
- Mohamed Touré: +295 (bet $10 to win $39.50 total)
- Mostafa Ziko: +295 (bet $10 to win $39.50 total)
- Trézéguet: +310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)
To Advance
- Australia: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)
- Egypt: -146 (bet $10 to win $16.85 total)
Both Teams to Score
- Yes: +126 (bet $10 to win $22.60 total)
- No: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)
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