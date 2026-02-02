Mexico's Obed Vargas Leaves Sounders For Atlético Madrid In $3.5 Million Transfer

Obed Vargas is set for a major step forward, leaving the Seattle Sounders to join Atletico Madrid.

While several LaLiga clubs had expressed interest in a potential loan move, Atlético plan to keep the 20-year-old midfielder in Madrid, where he is expected to join the first team. Vargas impressed as a homegrown player for Seattle, making 91 appearances.

European move completed

After receiving offers from Club América and several LaLiga sides, Obed Vargas ultimately chose Atlético Madrid for a reported $3.5 million move with significant add ons - according to TransferMarkt. Atleti are a club he has long supported, as he fulfills his dream of moving to European football at just 20 years old, only months before the start of the World Cup. Los Colchoneros have already made the signing of the Seattle Sounders midfielder official. The club also signed Ademola Lookman from Atalanta.

Mexico’s rising prospect

Vargas is widely regarded as one of Mexico’s brightest young prospects. He has represented El Tri at the U-20 level and earned senior call-ups under head coach Javier Aguirre as Mexico build toward the 2026 World Cup.

MLS chapter closes

The midfielder’s stock rose even further in August 2025, when he played a key role in Seattle Sounders’ Leagues Cup triumph over Inter Miami, earning widespread praise for his performance and lifting the trophy against Lionel Messi’s side. Although Vargas was previously linked with Club América following Alvaro Fidalgo’s departure, the player made it clear that his long-term priority was always a move to Europe.

Boosts World Cup chances

No doubt, this announcement gives Vargas a major boost and strengthens his chances of making Aguirre’s final roster for the 2026 World Cup. The midfielder has gone from being a relatively unknown figure at Seattle Sounders to one of Mexico’s most talked-about players, fueled by his recent performances and his move to Spain’s LaLiga.