Mexico Announces Roster For Iceland Friendly; 7 Chivas Players Called Up

The Mexico National Team announced its official roster for the friendly match against Iceland, which will be played on Wednesday, Feb. 25 at Estadio Corregidora in the city of Queretaro.

Once again, Chivas is the club contributing the most players to the squad, with seven representatives. The players selected by head coach Javier Aguirre must report starting Sunday.

Former USMNT players on the roster

Among the call-ups are Mexican-Americans Brian Gutierrez, a former Chicago Fire player now with Chivas, who decided to represent Mexico in hopes of earning a spot on the final roster for the 2026 World Cup, and Richard Ledezma, who had previously played for the USMNT but recently chose to represent Mexico. Efrain Alvarez, also of Chivas and formerly of LA Galaxy, was also included by Javier Aguirre.

'Vasco' continues evaluating players

The match against Iceland is part of the national team’s preparation schedule and will allow the coaching staff to evaluate players from various Liga MX clubs. Because it's not an official FIFA international window, the coaching staff couldn't call up players who compete outside of Mexico. So, the roster is made up exclusively of Liga MX players.

Chivas lead the way in call-ups

Chivas contributed the most players to this roster with seven: Raul Rangel, Richard Ledezma, Diego Campillo, Brian Gutiérrez, Efraín Álvarez, Roberto Alvarado and Armando Gonzalez. America and Toluca rostered four players each.

Mexico's roster

Goalkeepers

Luis Ángel Malagón (América)

Raúl Rangel (Chivas)

Carlos Acevedo (Santos)

Defenders

Richard Ledezma (Chivas)

Jesus Garza (Tigres)

Víctor Guzmán (Rayados)

Israel Reyes (América)

Everardo López (Toluca)

Jesus Gallardo (Toluca)

Diego Campillo (Chivas)

Midfielders

Erik Lira (Cruz Azul)

Erick Sanchez (América)

Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul)

Denzell Garcia (FC Juarez)

Marcel Ruiz (Toluca)

Brian Gutiérrez (Chivas)

Alexis Gutierrez (América)

Forwards

Efraín Álvarez (Chivas)

Roberto Alvarado (Chivas)

Guillermo Martinez (Pumas)

Armando González (Chivas)