Mexico Announces Roster For Iceland Friendly; 7 Chivas Players Called Up
The Mexico National Team announced its official roster for the friendly match against Iceland, which will be played on Wednesday, Feb. 25 at Estadio Corregidora in the city of Queretaro.
Once again, Chivas is the club contributing the most players to the squad, with seven representatives. The players selected by head coach Javier Aguirre must report starting Sunday.
Former USMNT players on the roster
Among the call-ups are Mexican-Americans Brian Gutierrez, a former Chicago Fire player now with Chivas, who decided to represent Mexico in hopes of earning a spot on the final roster for the 2026 World Cup, and Richard Ledezma, who had previously played for the USMNT but recently chose to represent Mexico. Efrain Alvarez, also of Chivas and formerly of LA Galaxy, was also included by Javier Aguirre.
'Vasco' continues evaluating players
The match against Iceland is part of the national team’s preparation schedule and will allow the coaching staff to evaluate players from various Liga MX clubs. Because it's not an official FIFA international window, the coaching staff couldn't call up players who compete outside of Mexico. So, the roster is made up exclusively of Liga MX players.
Chivas lead the way in call-ups
Chivas contributed the most players to this roster with seven: Raul Rangel, Richard Ledezma, Diego Campillo, Brian Gutiérrez, Efraín Álvarez, Roberto Alvarado and Armando Gonzalez. America and Toluca rostered four players each.
Mexico's roster
Goalkeepers
Luis Ángel Malagón (América)
Raúl Rangel (Chivas)
Carlos Acevedo (Santos)
Defenders
Richard Ledezma (Chivas)
Jesus Garza (Tigres)
Víctor Guzmán (Rayados)
Israel Reyes (América)
Everardo López (Toluca)
Jesus Gallardo (Toluca)
Diego Campillo (Chivas)
Midfielders
Erik Lira (Cruz Azul)
Erick Sanchez (América)
Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul)
Denzell Garcia (FC Juarez)
Marcel Ruiz (Toluca)
Brian Gutiérrez (Chivas)
Alexis Gutierrez (América)
Forwards
Efraín Álvarez (Chivas)
Roberto Alvarado (Chivas)
Guillermo Martinez (Pumas)
Armando González (Chivas)
-
2026 World Cup Schedule: All Games, Dates, Matchups and How To Watch
2026 World Cup Odds: Spain Remains Favorite After Draw
2026 FIFA World Cup: Who Has Qualified? Who Can Make It?
-
Mexico Set For 2026 World Cup Warm-Up Matches Against Ghana, Australia And Serbia
2026 World Cup Odds: Teams Favored to Advance to Knockout Stage, Group Winner Odds
2026 World Cup Matches in Monterrey: Start Times, Dates, Locations
-
Mexico World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History
Mexico World Cup 2026 Schedule: Locations, Dates, Times
FIFA World Cup 2026 Broadcast Schedule: Record 70 Matches on FOX; 34 on FS1
-
2026 World Cup Schedule: All Games, Dates, Matchups and How To Watch
2026 World Cup Odds: Spain Remains Favorite After Draw
2026 FIFA World Cup: Who Has Qualified? Who Can Make It?
-
Mexico Set For 2026 World Cup Warm-Up Matches Against Ghana, Australia And Serbia
2026 World Cup Odds: Teams Favored to Advance to Knockout Stage, Group Winner Odds
2026 World Cup Matches in Monterrey: Start Times, Dates, Locations
-
Mexico World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History
Mexico World Cup 2026 Schedule: Locations, Dates, Times
FIFA World Cup 2026 Broadcast Schedule: Record 70 Matches on FOX; 34 on FS1