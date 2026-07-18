Aston Villa Accepts Bid For Morgan Rogers, England Midfielder Heads To Chelsea

Morgan Rogers could be the next England midfielder on the move for more than $150 million.

Aston Villa has accepted a bid of 117 million pounds ($157.4 million) for Rogers from Premier League rival Chelsea, Britain’s Press Association reported Saturday.

It would eclipse the fee that Manchester City is paying Nottingham Forest for Elliot Anderson as a record sum for an English player.

PA and other British media reported that Rogers is set for a medical in London on Monday after returning from the World Cup. Which also takes place prior to signing a six-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The 23-year-old Rogers was instrumental in helping Villa to a top-four finish in the Premier League and winning the Europa League last season.

It would be the biggest signing of the summer for new Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso, but would mean another key departure for Villa, which already sold Youri Tielemans to Manchester United this week.

Rogers joined Villa from Middlesbrough in February 2024 in a deal that was worth up to 15 million pounds.

Villa signed Switzerland's World Cup breakout star Johan Manzambi on Friday.

Reporting by the Associated Press.