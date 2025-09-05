FIFA Men's World Cup Armenia vs. Portugal: How to watch, odds, preview Published Sep. 6, 2025 3:34 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Armenia hosts Portugal in a World Cup Qualifier in Yerevan, Armenia. Here’s everything you need to know about Armenia vs Portugal.

How to watch Armenia vs. Portugal

Date: Saturday, September 6th, 2025

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium, Yerevan, ARM

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Streaming: FOXSports.com and FOX Sports App

Betting Odds

As of September 5th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Armenia: +1900

Draw: +800

Portugal: -750

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Armenia

6/9: at Montenegro — D 2–2

6/6: at Kosovo — L 2–5

3/23: at Georgia — L 1–6

3/20: vs Georgia — L 0–3

11/17: at Latvia — W 2–1

Portugal

6/8: vs Spain — W 2–2

6/4: at Germany — W 2–1

3/23: vs Denmark — W 5–2

3/20: at Denmark — L 0–1

11/18: at Croatia — D 1–1

