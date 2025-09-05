FIFA Men's World Cup
Armenia vs. Portugal: How to watch, odds, preview
Published Sep. 6, 2025 3:34 a.m. ET
Armenia hosts Portugal in a World Cup Qualifier in Yerevan, Armenia. Here’s everything you need to know about Armenia vs Portugal.
How to watch Armenia vs. Portugal
- Date: Saturday, September 6th, 2025
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium, Yerevan, ARM
- TV: FOX Soccer Plus
- Streaming: FOXSports.com and FOX Sports App
Betting Odds
As of September 5th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Armenia: +1900
- Draw: +800
- Portugal: -750
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Armenia
- 6/9: at Montenegro — D 2–2
- 6/6: at Kosovo — L 2–5
- 3/23: at Georgia — L 1–6
- 3/20: vs Georgia — L 0–3
- 11/17: at Latvia — W 2–1
Portugal
- 6/8: vs Spain — W 2–2
- 6/4: at Germany — W 2–1
- 3/23: vs Denmark — W 5–2
- 3/20: at Denmark — L 0–1
- 11/18: at Croatia — D 1–1
