This Wild Argentina World Cup Stat Perfectly Sums Up Team's Messi-Led Comebacks

Lionel Messi's legendary heroics have, no doubt, been huge storylines during Argentina's 2026 World Cup run, but they also fueled the team's remarkable comebacks. So many times, it looked like La Albiceleste wouldn't keep their hopes of defending their world championship alive, but somehow, they kept stepping up.

It has been that kind of tournament for Argentina. But it was enough to advance to Sunday's World Cup final against Spain.

La Albiceleste reached the World Cup final despite leading for only about 90 minutes from the round of 16 onward — essentially the length of one regulation match across three knockout games.

(Photo by Grzegorz Wajda/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

That stat tells the story of Argentina’s run. This has not been a smooth path. It has been about suffering, surviving, staying composed and being comfortable while uncomfortable. But every time the team was pushed to the brink, it has found a way to survive.

Across the entire knockout stage, including the round of 32, Argentina had the lead for approximately 145 minutes.

This is a core group of players that has already been through it all, winning three straight major international tournaments: the 2021 Copa América, the 2022 World Cup and the 2024 Copa América.

Now, Argentina has a chance to win a fourth straight major international trophy on Sunday against Spain, including a second consecutive World Cup. And if it wins, this group will cement itself as one of the greatest national team dynasties in football history.

Argentina vs. Cape Verde — Round Of 32

Argentina took the lead in the first half through Lionel Messi, but an equalizer from Cape Verde in the second half pushed the game into extra time.

Lisandro Martínez capitalized immediately at the start of extra time to give Argentina the lead again, but just when it looked like the defending champion had finally taken control, Cape Verde equalized yet again to make it 2-2.

Eventually, an own goal in the second half of extra time was enough to get Argentina over the line, as Cape Verde gave Argentina everything it could handle.

Argentina led for roughly 55 minutes in that game, but it never felt comfortable.

Argentina vs. Egypt — Round Of 16

Argentina went through an even bigger scare in the Round of 16 against Egypt.

Egypt took the lead in the first half and doubled its advantage in the 67th minute, leaving Argentina down 2-0 with just over 20 minutes to go. The situation was made even worse by Messi missing a penalty in the first half while Argentina was trailing 1-0.

As the match reached the 78th minute, it looked like Argentina’s tournament was on the verge of a shocking early exit.

But the never-give-up spirit within this Argentina team took over.

Argentina scored three goals from the 79th minute onward, completing one of the most dramatic comebacks of the tournament. Enzo Fernández eventually found the stoppage-time winner, allowing Argentina to reverse the result and win 3-2 within normal time.

Argentina only led for roughly 10 minutes in that match, but it was enough.

Argentina vs. Switzerland — Quarterfinal

Despite this being one of Argentina’s smoother knockout-stage performances, the quarterfinal against Switzerland was still a nail-biter.

Argentina took an early lead through Alexis Mac Allister in the 10th minute and looked close to being in cruise control. But Switzerland, which had started the game brightly before the goal, stayed patient, chipped away and grew into the match.

Eventually, Dan Ndoye equalized in the second half, and the general play began to shift toward Switzerland. The Swiss were controlling the game, all the momentum was with them, and Argentina looked on the brink again.

But the game changed after a VAR review led to Breel Embolo being shown a second yellow card for simulation shortly after Switzerland’s equalizer. Suddenly, the momentum shifted right back to Argentina.

Argentina seized complete control, had most of the ball and caused Switzerland too many problems. Switzerland held on for as long as it could and managed to get the match into extra time, but Julián Álvarez eventually produced a brilliant moment of magic in the 112th minute to give Argentina the lead.

Lautaro Martínez then added a late insurance goal to get Argentina over the line.

Argentina led for roughly 72 to 73 minutes in that game, but even then, it had to suffer.

Argentina vs. England — Semifinal

The semifinal started as a physical, tense and cagey game, with neither team creating much and both sides struggling to consistently get into the opposing box.

But everything changed when England took the lead in the 55th minute through Anthony Gordon.

That goal shifted the entire game. Argentina came out after conceding with all guns blazing, pinning England back and forcing the Three Lions to suffer. England only managed to have 12% of the ball after taking the lead, as Argentina continued to pile pressure on the English defense.

Argentina hit the post multiple times, forced Jordan Pickford into several saves and kept pushing until the moment finally came in the 85th minute, when Enzo Fernández equalized.

From there, all the momentum had completely shifted.

England had gone fully defensive, bringing on defensive players for midfielders and attackers, and the picture became clear: England was trying to survive, while Argentina was going for the win.

Argentina eventually found it in stoppage time, with Lautaro Martínez coming off the bench to score the winner in the 92nd minute and deliver another heart-stopping victory.

Argentina led for only around seven minutes against England, but once again, that was all it needed to advance to the World Cup final.