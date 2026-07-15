Argentina 'Calm,' Embracing Underdog Role vs. England With World Cup Legacy Secure

ATLANTA STADIUM — The contrasting levels of experience were as plain as day as Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni sat in the same seat that Thomas Tuchel, his England counterpart, had occupied minutes earlier on Tuesday evening.

For Tuchel, Wednesday’s FIFA World Cup semifinal between these two bitter historic soccer rivals is a completely new experience.

It’s familiar territory for Scaloni.

Not only did his Argentina squad breeze past Croatia at this stage four years ago en route to winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Scaloni’s Albiceleste also survived the semis on the way to consecutive Copa América titles in 2021 and 2024, when they equaled a feat only the Spanish team regarded as the best of all time had ever before accomplished by claiming three straight major tournament titles, a World Cup triumph bookended by a pair of continental championships.

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni gives instructions to Lionel Messi during the last minutes of the 2026 World Cup quarterfinal match against Switzerland. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP via Getty Images)

"The way I see it, this is already a ... I wouldn't call it a victory," Scaloni said. "But what these guys have given us over the last few years is spectacular. That’s what I’m holding onto, and that mindset will let us take the field much more calmly."

That’s not the case for England, even if more than half of its 26-man World Cup roster was on the squad that lost to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

And it’s definitely not the case for Tuchel, who is experiencing his first international tournament of his career this summer. The pressure is immense for the Three Lions, who haven’t so much as made it to the final match of a World Cup since winning the country’s only major title all the way back in 1966. "It's nonstop knockout football, which is quite nerve-wracking," Tuchel admitted.

Meantime, Argentina is playing with house money. La Albiceleste’s trophy case is full. And if you actually believe the bookies, England is the slight favorite to win. That’s a bet Scaloni would gladly take if he was allowed to.

"Our hopes are very much alive, and we are eternally grateful to these players for taking us to another World Cup semifinal, considering how difficult it is to get this far," Scaloni said. "Personally, I believe we need to place immense value on what we’ve achieved — regardless of the fact that we’ll try with all our might to reach the final. Given the stage we’re at and the teams that have been eliminated, I think it’s a huge achievement, and we should view it as such. The thing is, we’ve done so many good things that sometimes it just doesn't feel like enough for us — myself included."

The key for Argentina is obvious: stopping England stars Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane. Norway and Mexico were able to contain Kane in the Three Lions' last two games; the Bayern Munich striker’s lone goal came from the penalty spot. Bellingham, however, scored twice against both foes.

"They are two great players — among the best in the world," Scaloni said. "Honestly, they’re the kind of players any coach would love to have. We’ll certainly try to neutralize them using our own strengths and prevent them from having a good game."

Having that championship experience will help. While England overcame deficits to defeat Norway and DR Congo in the knockout stage, Argentina has been every bit as resilient. It also has a guy named Lionel Messi, whose eight goals has him tied atop the World Cup’s Golden Boot race with France’s Kylian Mbappé.

"We have a culture where we never write off a match as lost," Scaloni said.

That same culture demands that the team never rests on its laurels, even if the pressure isn’t quite the same as it was in Qatar. Messi was supposed to retire after that World Cup. Argentina hadn’t scaled the mountain since before the GOAT was born, when Diego Maradona led Argentina to glory in Mexico in 1986.

Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy after beating France in the final in Qatar. (Photo by Tom Jenkins/Getty Images)

The opportunity to pad that legacy isn't lost on Scaloni or any of his players, however decorated they might already be.

"Playing in a World Cup semifinal is something unique," the Argentina coach said. "It’s true that we’ve played in one before, but it feels as though we haven’t played in any. We feel the same level of anticipation, anxiety and excitement about giving our people the joy of watching their national team give its all. Naturally, we’re up against a great rival that will make things difficult to reach the final. We’re looking forward to it."

Having been there before, though, he knows playing for another title would be even better.

"We are going to leave every last drop of sweat on the pitch to try to reach the final," Scaloni said. "Let there be no doubt about that."