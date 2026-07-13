Are There Any World Cup Games Today? Semifinal Schedule France vs Spain, England vs Argentina
Like yesterday, Day 33 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is a rest day, with no matches on the schedule. The field of four is set after England outlasted Norway in extra time and Argentina edged Switzerland to close out the quarterfinals. The semifinals begin Tuesday, when Kylian Mbappé and France meet Spain in Dallas, before Lionel Messi and Argentina face England on Wednesday in Atlanta. Both matches air on FOX, with every game streaming live and on demand on FOX One.
World Cup Schedule for Monday, July 13
There are no World Cup matches today. The tournament is on a scheduled rest day between the quarterfinals and the semifinals, which begin Tuesday. Here is the full semifinal schedule:
How to Watch France vs. Spain
- Time: 3 p.m. ET (Tuesday, July 14)
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One
- Venue: Dallas Stadium, Dallas, TX
France won Group I while outscoring opponents 10-2, then beat Sweden 3-0 in the round of 32, edged Paraguay 1-0 in the round of 16 and downed Morocco 2-0 in the quarterfinals. Mbappe's eight goals are tied with Messi for the Golden Boot Race lead and Michael Olise's five assists pace all players. Spain has been the tournament's stingiest team, winning Group H behind three clean sheets before shutting out Austria 3-0 and Portugal 1-0 in the knockout rounds and holding off Belgium 2-1 in the quarterfinals.
How to Watch England vs. Argentina
- Time: 3 p.m. ET (Wednesday, July 15)
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One
- Venue: Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, GA
England won Group L unbeaten, then beat DR Congo 2-1 in the round of 32, outlasted Mexico 3-2 in the round of 16 and needed extra time to beat Norway 2-1 in the quarterfinals on Jude Bellingham's brace. Captain Harry Kane and Bellingham each have six goals, among the tournament's best. Argentina swept Group J, survived Cape Verde 3-2 in extra time, rallied past Egypt 3-2 in the round of 16 and beat Switzerland 3-1 in extra time in the quarterfinals, with Messi setting the World Cup's all-time assists record along the way.
France vs Spain & England vs Argentina in the Semifinals, Alexi’s Power Rankings and More
Who Plays Today in the World Cup?
No teams are in action today. The next teams to play are the four semifinalists:
- France
- Spain
- England
- Argentina
World Cup Scores from Last Match Day
How to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup
All World Cup matches air on FOX and FS1, with every game streaming live and on demand on FOX One.
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