Canada
Jesse Marsch hired as Canada’s men’s national soccer team through 2026 World Cup
Canada

Jesse Marsch hired as Canada’s men’s national soccer team through 2026 World Cup

Published May. 13, 2024 9:49 p.m. ET

American Jesse Marsch was hired Monday as coach of Canada’s men’s national soccer team and signed to a contract through the 2026 World Cup.

The 50-year-old takes over Canada ahead of the Copa América, where Canada plays defending champion Argentina in the tournament opener on June 20. Marsch replaced John Herdman, who left last year to become coach of Toronto in Major League Soccer. Assistant Mauro Biello had served as interim coach.

Canada has an automatic World Cup berth as co-host along with the United States and Mexico. The Canadians reached the World Cup in 2022 for the first time since 1986 and went 0-3, losing to Belgium, Croatia and Morocco.

The Canada Soccer Association said owners of Canada’s three MLS teams — Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver — had made financial contributions that enabled Marsch’s hiring.

ADVERTISEMENT

After playing for Princeton and then D.C., Chicago and Chivas USA in MLS, Marsch became a U.S. national team assistant under Bob Bradley in 2010-11, then became the first head coach of MLS’s Montreal Impact (2011-12).

He coached the New York Red Bulls (2015-18), Red Bull Salzburg (2019-21), RB Leipzig (2021) and Leeds (2022-23).

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from Canada Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 Copa América odds, picks: Argentina, Brazil remain favorites

2024 Copa América odds, picks: Argentina, Brazil remain favorites

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Schedule Release Image NFL Schedule Release
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes