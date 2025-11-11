Albania vs England: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview

Albania and England face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Albania vs England and odds.

How to Watch Albania vs England

Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: Fubo

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Tyler Adams Scores his 1st in EPL, Pulisic Nears Return, & dream World Cup Final matchups

Albania vs England Odds

England is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last five matches for each team and their results:

Albania

11/13: at Andorra (Win, 1–0)

10/14: vs Jordan (Win, 4–2)

10/11: at Serbia (Win, 1–0)

9/9: vs Latvia (Win, 1–0)

9/4: at Gibraltar (Win, 1–0)

England

11/13: vs Serbia (Win, 2–0)

10/14: at Latvia (Win, 5–0)

10/9: vs Wales (Win, 3–0)

9/9: at Serbia (Win, 5–0)

9/6: vs Andorra (Win, 2–0)

World Cup 2026

Get ready for the FIFA World Cup 2026 with the latest on qualifying, the draw, key storylines and players to watch.