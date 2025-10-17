FIFA Men's World Cup
AC Milan Confirms Christian Pulisic Hamstring Injury on US Duty
Published Oct. 17, 2025 12:05 p.m. ET

Christian Pulisic was confirmed by AC Milan on Friday to have injured his right hamstring while playing in a friendly for the United States this week.

"An MRI scan performed today revealed a low-grade tear in his right hamstring," Milan said, adding Pulisic "will be reevaluated in approximately 10 days."

Injuries like that can heal in as few as three weeks and a city derby against Inter Milan on Nov. 23 is one target for Pulisic's return. He has starred this season for Milan, which is third in Serie A.

Pulisic seemed to overstretch his right leg in the first half of a 2-1 win Tuesday against Australia at the Colorado Rapids’ stadium.

The U.S. has friendlies scheduled for Nov. 15 and 18 against Paraguay and Uruguay which, like Australia, have both qualified for the first 48-team World Cup. The U.S. will co-host the tournament with Canada and Mexico.

The U.S. team’s next competitive game is its World Cup opener on June 12 at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles. The opponent will be known at the finals tournament draw on Dec. 5 in Washington DC.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

