4 Takeaways From The U.S. Men's Team's 2-1 Win Over Paraguay

CHESTER, Penn. - If Gio Reyna wants to get to the 2026 World Cup, then he took a step in the right direction.

Making his first start under U.S. men's national team coach Mauricio Pochettino and just his second for club or country since March, the 23-year-old attacking midfielder made the most of his night against Paraguay on a chilly night at Subaru Park.

It was an encouraging sign for a USMNT squad playing in its second-to-last match of the year.

Here are my takeaways:

1. Gio Reyna Helped His World Cup Case?

(Photo by Mark Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images)

With just 146 minutes played for German club Borussia Mönchengladbach this season, the 23-year-old attacking midfielder was a surprise inclusion on Pochettino’s roster this month. Still, nobody questions the talent of a player who was rightly considered among the most promising youngsters in the global game five years ago. But Reyna has been dogged by injuries since then, derailing his development.

Still, with attacking regulars such as forwards Christian Pulisic, Malik Tillman and Tim Weah left behind with their European clubs this month having just recovered from injuries, Pochettino turned to Reyna for a creative spark despite his lack of playing time overseas. And the former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain manager was rewarded almost immediately, when the rangy playmaker nodded home wingback Max Arfsten’s service from the doorstep to give the hosts the early advantage. It was Arfsten’s team-leading fifth assist of this calendar year.

It’s doubtful that the goal alone will vault Reyna onto Pochettino’s final 26-man roster for next summer's roster. He’ll have to play more — much more — in the Bundesliga in the four months before the USMNT next convenes in late March. But it certainly doesn’t hurt.

2. Another Preventable Goal

(Photo by Ira L. Black/USSF/Getty Images)

The U.S. gave up two concerning goals last month, when they tied Ecuador and came from behind to top Australia. They were the type of strikes that get teams knocked out of World Cups early. The same thing happened again on Saturday.

Once again, there was plenty of blame to go around.

Reyna’s lack of defensive pressure — never his strong suit anyway — gifted Paraguay a long pass over the entire U.S. back-line, allowing forward Miguel Almiron to pick out Arce in the box with one touch. The three USMNT defenders – Joe Scally, Miles Robinson and Tim Ream – were all slow to react.

It was way too easy. And while it didn’t cost the Americans this time, those sorts of mistakes will surely be punished ruthlessly next summer, no matter the opponents.

We’ll see if the U.S. can earn a clean sheet against an even more powerful foe in its next match. (More on that in a minute.)

3. An Important Win, Nonetheless

(Photo by Ira L. Black/USSF/Getty Images)

Given how many regulars are missing this month, this was an impressive victory. Along with the aforementioned playmaking trio (Pulisic, Tillman and Weah), the U.S. were missing midfield stalwart Tyler Adams, center-back Chris Richards and right-back Antonee "Jedi" Robinson.

Paraguay's response initially snuffed out the good vibes from Reyna's goal, but striker Folarin Balogun's continued fine form provided a spark. With his second-half goal, Balogun put the hosts ahead for good with less than 20 minutes of regular time remaining. It was the third straight start in which the Monaco man found the net.

It's why this result was the latest sign that things are slowly but surely moving in the right direction as 2026 draws closer. Saturday’s triumph gives the U.S. its first winning streak since the Gold Cup over the summer. Add in the September win over Japan, and the Americans are now unbeaten in four with three victories and one draw.

4 ½. What's Next?

(Photo by John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images)

The USMNT won’t have much time to prepare for its 2025 finale, what with just two days of rest — instead of the usual three — before they take on Uruguay on Tuesday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. At No. 15 in FIFA’s most recent men’s ranking, La Celeste sits one spot above the 16th-ranked Americans.

Despite a new generation of players — longtime mainstays such as striker duo Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani both retired from their national team in 2024 — Uruguay still boasts several legit elite talents, even with Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde not included in manager Marcelo Bielsa’s squad this month. Chief among them is Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo, but there’s also midfielders Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottehnam) and Manuel Ugarte (Manchester United).

Tuesday’s contest will also mark a reunion between Pochettino and Bielsa, who coached a young Pochettino at Newell's Old Boys, one of Argentina's most historic clubs.

"It's going to be nice to see Marcelo," Pochettino told reporters ahead of Saturday’s game. "You know very well my relationship and my admiration and my love [for Bielsa]. "They qualified [to the World Cup], and they play great. I know what means to play for him, and I know what means to play against him. It's going to be tough."

Doug McIntyre is a soccer reporter for FOX Sports who has covered United States men's and women's national teams at FIFA World Cups on five continents. Follow him @ ByDougMcIntyre .