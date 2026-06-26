2026 World Cup Round Of 32: Who's Favored In First Knockout Stage Games?

Jun. 28, 2026 1:12 a.m. ET

Published Jun. 28, 2026 1:12 a.m. ET

We've reached the win-or-go-home stage of the 2026 World Cup.

Let's check out the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook for each Round of 32 game as of June 27.

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SUNDAY, JUNE 28

South Africa vs. Canada

To Advance: CAN -340, RSA +260

Moneyline: CAN -145, Draw +250, RSA +470

MONDAY, JUNE 29

Brazil vs. Japan

To Advance: BRA -310, JPN +240

Moneyline: BRA -145, Draw +290, JPN +410

Germany vs. Paraguay

To Advance: GER -750, PRY +490

Moneyline: GER -280, Draw +400, PRY +800

Netherlands vs. Morocco

To Advance: NED -188, MAR +152

Moneyline: NED +110, Draw +210, MAR +290

TUESDAY, JUNE 30

Ivory Coast vs. Norway

To Advance: NOR -190, CIV +156

Moneyline: NOR +110, Draw +240, CIV +260

France vs. Sweden

To Advance: FRA -950, SWE +600

Moneyline: FRA -370, Draw +490, SWE +1000

Mexico vs. Ecuador

To Advance: MEX -184, ECU +150

Moneyline: MEX +115, Draw +210, ECU +280

WEDNESDAY, JULY 1

United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

To Advance: USA -800, BIH +530

Moneyline: USA -280, Draw +380, BIH +800

Belgium vs. Senegal

To Advance: BEL -194, SEN +158

Moneyline: BEL +105, Draw +220, SEN +290

England vs. DR Congo

To Advance: ENG -1200, DRC +700

Moneyline: ENG -360, Draw +440, DRC +1100

THURSDAY, JULY 2

Switzerland vs. Algeria

To Advance: SUI -340, ALG +260

Moneyline: SUI -155, Draw +300, ALG +440

Croatia vs. Portugal

To Advance: PRT -235, CRO +186

Moneyline: PRT -110, Draw +230, CRO +330

Spain vs. Austria

To Advance: ESP -1200, AUT +670

Moneyline: ESP -330, Draw +390, AUT +1100

FRIDAY, JULY 3

Argentina vs. Cape Verde

To Advance: ARG -2500, CPV +1320

Moneyline: ARG -650, Draw +600, CPV +1900

Australia vs. Egypt

To Advance: EGY -140, AUS +114

Moneyline: EGY +150, Draw +190, AUS +230

Ghana vs. Colombia

To Advance: COL -300, GHA +235

Moneyline: COL -135, Draw +250, GHA +410