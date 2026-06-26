2026 World Cup Round Of 32: Who's Favored In First Knockout Stage Games?
We've reached the win-or-go-home stage of the 2026 World Cup.
Let's check out the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook for each Round of 32 game as of June 27.
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SUNDAY, JUNE 28
South Africa vs. Canada
To Advance: CAN -340, RSA +260
Moneyline: CAN -145, Draw +250, RSA +470
MONDAY, JUNE 29
Brazil vs. Japan
To Advance: BRA -310, JPN +240
Moneyline: BRA -145, Draw +290, JPN +410
Germany vs. Paraguay
To Advance: GER -750, PRY +490
Moneyline: GER -280, Draw +400, PRY +800
Netherlands vs. Morocco
To Advance: NED -188, MAR +152
Moneyline: NED +110, Draw +210, MAR +290
TUESDAY, JUNE 30
Ivory Coast vs. Norway
To Advance: NOR -190, CIV +156
Moneyline: NOR +110, Draw +240, CIV +260
France vs. Sweden
To Advance: FRA -950, SWE +600
Moneyline: FRA -370, Draw +490, SWE +1000
Mexico vs. Ecuador
To Advance: MEX -184, ECU +150
Moneyline: MEX +115, Draw +210, ECU +280
WEDNESDAY, JULY 1
United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina
To Advance: USA -800, BIH +530
Moneyline: USA -280, Draw +380, BIH +800
Belgium vs. Senegal
To Advance: BEL -194, SEN +158
Moneyline: BEL +105, Draw +220, SEN +290
England vs. DR Congo
To Advance: ENG -1200, DRC +700
Moneyline: ENG -360, Draw +440, DRC +1100
THURSDAY, JULY 2
Switzerland vs. Algeria
To Advance: SUI -340, ALG +260
Moneyline: SUI -155, Draw +300, ALG +440
Croatia vs. Portugal
To Advance: PRT -235, CRO +186
Moneyline: PRT -110, Draw +230, CRO +330
Spain vs. Austria
To Advance: ESP -1200, AUT +670
Moneyline: ESP -330, Draw +390, AUT +1100
FRIDAY, JULY 3
Argentina vs. Cape Verde
To Advance: ARG -2500, CPV +1320
Moneyline: ARG -650, Draw +600, CPV +1900
Australia vs. Egypt
To Advance: EGY -140, AUS +114
Moneyline: EGY +150, Draw +190, AUS +230
Ghana vs. Colombia
To Advance: COL -300, GHA +235
Moneyline: COL -135, Draw +250, GHA +410
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