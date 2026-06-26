FIFA Men's World Cup
2026 World Cup Round Of 32: Who's Favored In First Knockout Stage Games?
FIFA Men's World Cup

2026 World Cup Round Of 32: Who's Favored In First Knockout Stage Games?

Published Jun. 28, 2026 1:12 a.m. ET

We've reached the win-or-go-home stage of the 2026 World Cup. 

Let's check out the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook for each Round of 32 game as of June 27.

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

SUNDAY, JUNE 28

South Africa vs. Canada

To Advance: CAN -340, RSA +260
Moneyline: CAN -145, Draw +250, RSA +470

MONDAY, JUNE 29

Brazil vs. Japan

To Advance: BRA -310, JPN +240
Moneyline: BRA -145, Draw +290, JPN +410

Germany vs. Paraguay

To Advance: GER -750, PRY +490
Moneyline: GER -280, Draw +400, PRY +800

Netherlands vs. Morocco

To Advance: NED -188, MAR +152
Moneyline: NED +110, Draw +210, MAR +290

TUESDAY, JUNE 30

Ivory Coast vs. Norway

To Advance: NOR -190, CIV +156
Moneyline: NOR +110, Draw +240, CIV +260

France vs. Sweden

To Advance: FRA -950, SWE +600
Moneyline: FRA -370, Draw +490, SWE +1000

Mexico vs. Ecuador

To Advance: MEX -184, ECU +150
Moneyline: MEX +115, Draw +210, ECU +280

 

WEDNESDAY, JULY 1

United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

To Advance: USA -800, BIH +530
Moneyline: USA -280, Draw +380, BIH +800

Belgium vs. Senegal

To Advance: BEL -194, SEN +158
Moneyline: BEL +105, Draw +220, SEN +290

England vs. DR Congo

To Advance: ENG -1200, DRC +700
Moneyline: ENG -360, Draw +440, DRC +1100

THURSDAY, JULY 2

Switzerland vs. Algeria

To Advance: SUI -340, ALG +260
Moneyline: SUI -155, Draw +300, ALG +440

Croatia vs. Portugal

To Advance: PRT -235, CRO +186
Moneyline: PRT -110, Draw +230, CRO +330

Spain vs. Austria

To Advance: ESP -1200, AUT +670
Moneyline: ESP -330, Draw +390, AUT +1100

FRIDAY, JULY 3

Argentina vs. Cape Verde

To Advance: ARG -2500, CPV +1320
Moneyline: ARG -650, Draw +600, CPV +1900

Australia vs. Egypt

To Advance: EGY -140, AUS +114
Moneyline: EGY +150, Draw +190, AUS +230

Ghana vs. Colombia

To Advance: COL -300, GHA +235
Moneyline: COL -135, Draw +250, GHA +410

 
share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Kane, Ronaldo, Díaz Back In Action: What To Know For World Cup Match Day 13

Kane, Ronaldo, Díaz Back In Action: What To Know For World Cup Match Day 13

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Panama vs. England Watch Panama vs. EnglandWatch Jordan vs. Argentina Watch Jordan vs. ArgentinaWatch Colombia vs. Portugal Watch Colombia vs. Portugal
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes