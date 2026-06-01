2026 World Cup Odds: Who Will Be Team USA's Top Goal Scorer?

During the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup, three different players from Team USA scored one goal each during the tournament.

In 2026, will one player emerge as the top goalscorer?

Here are the latest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 1.

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USA Top Team Goalscorer

Christian Pulisic: +340 (bet $10 to win $44 total)

Folarin Balogun: +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)

Ricardo Pepi: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Haji Wright: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Malik Tillman: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Brenden Aaronson: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Giovanni Reyna: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Timothy Weah: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Weston McKennie: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Alejandro Zendejas: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Max Arfsten: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

No USA Goalscorer: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Antonee Robinson: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Tyler Adams: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Here's what to know about this oddsboard:

Recent History: When the Americans last suited up for the World Cup, three different players scored goals for the team — Weah, Pulisic and Wright. Weah's goal came during the Group Stage. The 22-year-old winger saw one go into the net in the 36th minute, which was Team USA's first World Cup goal in eight years. Christian Pulisic's lone goal last tournament came against Iran. The gutsy score came in the 38th minute and sent Team USA to the knockout round. Wright's lone goal came against the Netherlands. He scored in the 76th minute, but despite his valiant effort, the United States still lost the match 3-1 and, as a result, was ousted from the World Cup.