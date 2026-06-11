FIFA Men's World Cup
2026 World Cup Odds: Books Hoping for Draw Ahead of USA-Paraguay
FIFA Men's World Cup

2026 World Cup Odds: Books Hoping for Draw Ahead of USA-Paraguay

Published Jun. 11, 2026 12:31 p.m. ET
Patrick Everson
Patrick Everson
FOX Sports Betting Analyst

Per usual, Team USA isn’t among the favorites in World Cup futures odds. 

But the American side is favored to win Group D and is therefore favored to win its Friday night opener vs. Paraguay.

The public betting masses are already rolling in on the U.S. for its 2026 opener, and there’s a lot more money to come between now and 9 p.m. ET Friday on FOX.

Caesars Sports head of soccer trading Mark Bickerdike breaks down the USA vs. Paraguay odds and action.

 

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Home Is Where The Money Is

Much like every other sport, the bulk of action on any match doesn’t arrive until game day. And more so in the final hour or two before the first ball is booted.

That said, the U.S. Men’s National Team — a co-host along with Mexico and Canada — is drawing notable early action vs. Paraguay in World Cup odds. Caesars has the three-way moneyline (representing each possible outcome in 90 minutes plus injury time) at USA -110/Paraguay +305/Draw +235.

"Action has been pretty good so far," Bickerdike said. "The U.S. will be by far the more popular side. They’re betting the home nation, and we expect that to continue."

Bickerdike likened USA-Paraguay to Thursday’s Mexico-South Africa tournament opener.

"Similar to Mexico, the USA is a loser on the match for us. That will not change in any way, shape or form," Bickerdike said. "Draw is looking like the most ideal outcome. Although interestingly, we have taken more wagers on the Draw than on Paraguay.

"But I’d imagine come kickoff, Draw will still be the best result."

 
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