FIFA Men's World Cup
2026 World Cup Odds: Back Offensive Display In Canada-Switzerland
FIFA Men's World Cup

2026 World Cup Odds: Back Offensive Display In Canada-Switzerland

Published Jun. 23, 2026 5:56 p.m. ET
Will Hill
Will Hill
FOX Sports Betting Analyst

On Wednesday, we have a major face-off in Group B between Switzerland and Canada.

Unfortunately for Canada, it will be without promising young star Ismaël Kone, who suffered a horrific leg injury in the Canadians' 6-0 beatdown of Qatar. It was a match that saw Jonathan David net a hat trick and Cyle Larin score his second goal of the World Cup.

Switzerland also got back to its winning ways with a 4-1 domination of Bosnia and Herzegovina. It was a much-needed result after the Swiss failed to see out the match against Qatar, allowing a late equalizer and dropping two points.

 

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This is probably the most interesting match of the day from a tactical standpoint. Canada has the goal differential edge over every team in the group, so realistically, it could play for one point by sitting in a low, compact block. 

But that’s not really how Canada coach Jesse Marsch likes to play. He wants to keep a high line, press aggressively, and force mistakes.

The question is whether he does that against one of Europe’s best teams. I don’t think that’s the right answer because of how dangerous this Switzerland team can be.

 

Switzerland's opponents have scored in both of their matches. The Swiss conceded to Qatar, then gave up a goal while playing up a man against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Canada is playing at home, so it should have the crowd behind it. It will be up for this match, and it should be able to slip one past Switzerland, even if Switzerland is the more likely team to win.

No matter how either side approaches this tactically, it feels almost hard not to back both teams to find the back of the net.

Hill's Pick: Switzerland Canada Both Teams to Score — Yes (-135)

 
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