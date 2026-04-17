Netherlands vs. Tunisia Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

The Netherlands will face Tunisia in their third and final Group F match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 25, 2026, at Kansas City Stadium on FS1.

This match marks the first-ever competitive meeting between the two nations.

Netherlands controls its own path to the knockout stage and is in a great position to advance regardless of the result against already-eliminated Tunisia.

With a 2-2 draw vs Japan and a 5-1 win over Sweden in its first two games this summer, Netherlands is officially unbeaten in 14 straight World Cup games (not counting penalty shootouts), the longest streak in tournament history. Its last loss was in the 2010 final to Spain.

Meanwhile, after its opening 5-1 loss to Sweden, Sabri Lamouchi became the first manager fired mid-World Cup after one game. Tunisia didn’t look much better against Japan as it lost 4-0 and has already been eliminated from the tournament.

Let’s check out the odds for the Netherlands vs. Tunisia Group F matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 25.

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Cody Gakpo is -110 to score against Tunisia (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images).

Netherlands vs. Tunisia Odds

Moneyline

Netherlands : -1000 (bet $10 to win $11 total)

Tunisia : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Draw: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Spread

Netherlands -2.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Tunisia +2.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 3.5

Over : +108 (bet $10 to win $20.80 total)

Under: -132 (bet $10 to win $17.58 total)

Netherlands vs. Tunisia Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Expert, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

Tunisia is right there with Qatar as the worst team in the tournament. Expect the Dutch to make quick work of an overmatched opponent that might not have much fight after losing 5-1 and 4-0. Back first half goals scored to be over 1.5 (+105).

How to Watch Netherlands vs. Tunisia

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

Netherlands -7000 (bet $10 to win $10.14 total)

Tunisia: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Both Teams to Score