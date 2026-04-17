FIFA Men's World Cup
Japan vs. Sweden Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match
FIFA Men's World Cup

Japan vs. Sweden Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Published Jun. 25, 2026 9:00 a.m. ET

Japan will face Sweden in their third Group F match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 25, 2026, at Dallas Stadium on FOX.

This match has massive implications as the winner will advance to the round of 32. Both teams can even win Group F with a win and a Netherlands loss or draw. 

After coming from behind twice to draw Netherlands 2-2 in the opener, Japan dominated Tunisia 4-0 on Saturday, becoming the first AFC team to score four goals in a World Cup match.

To show the domination, Japan had 61% possession against Tunisia, which was its second-most in a World Cup game ever (76% vs Greece in 2014). Additionally, Japan’s two shots conceded were its fewest in any of its 27 World Cup matches. 

Meanwhile, after a perfect start to the tournament in which Sweden routed Tunisia 5-1 in its opener, the Netherlands flipped the script, beating Sweden 5-1 on Saturday. 

The loss to Netherlands was Sweden’s worst loss at the World Cup since its 7-1 loss to Brazil in 1950.

Let’s check out the odds for the pivotal Japan vs. Sweden Group F matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 25.

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Ayase Ueda is +150 to score against Sweden (Photo by Alfredo Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images).

Japan vs. Sweden Odds

Moneyline

  • Japan: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)
  • Sweden: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)
  • Draw: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Spread 

  • Japan -0.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)
  • Sweden +0.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

  • Over: -134 (bet $10 to win $17.46 total)
  • Under: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Japan vs. Sweden Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Expert, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

  • This match could be bonkers. Japan is really good and is going to be a nightmare for a big name opponent in the Round of 32. Sweden has plenty of attacking prowess, but the Dutch shredded it in the back. The winner secures second in the group and if Tunisia pulls off a shock win, would win the group. Back both teams to score (-165).
 

How to Watch Japan vs. Sweden

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match. 

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

  • Japan: -310 (bet $10 to win $13.23 total)
  • Sweden: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Both Teams to Score

  • Yes: -168 (bet $10 to win $15.95 total)
  • No: +132 (bet $10 to win $23.20 total)
 
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