2026 World Cup Group I Scenarios, Standings for France, Norway, Senegal, Iraq

France and Norway have both already advanced to the knockout stage. What remains to be decided is who wins the group and whether Senegal or Iraq avoids elimination heading into today's simultaneous 3 p.m. ET kickoffs. Norway vs. France is live on FOX and Senegal vs. Iraq will air on FS1.

Here is what every team in Group I needs heading into the final matchday. For a full breakdown of every group at the 2026 World Cup, see the complete group scenarios guide at FOX Sports .

Current Group I Standings

Group I Scenarios

France and Norway have advanced.

France will win the group with a win/draw.

Norway will win the group with a win.

Senegal can advance with a win, but it is not guaranteed.

Senegal is eliminated with a loss.

Iraq can advance with a win, but it is not guaranteed.

Iraq cannot advance to the knockout stage with a draw/loss.

France

With a couple of memorable Kylian Mbappé performances, France has won both of its matches and have already secured a spot in the Round of 32. A win or draw today and Les Bleus wins group I.

France’s Kylian Mbappé Scores Two Goals vs Iraq | 2026 FIFA World Cup™ Kylian Mbappé scored two goals in France’s 3-0 win over Iraq.

Norway

Norway has already advanced and, like France, has won both of its group stage matches. Norway can win the group and face a potentially more favorable matchup in the knockouts by beating France today. Erling Haaland and Norway have been one of the most impressive teams of the group stage and goes into the final matchday in excellent form.

Senegal

Senegal has yet to pick up a point in Group I and needs a win over Iraq to have any hope of advancing as one of the eight best third-place teams. With a -3 goal difference entering the game, a win by one or two goals would likely put Senegal on the bubble. It will need results to go their way across the other groups. A draw or loss ends their tournament.

Iraq

Iraq is in a similar boat as Senegal. Except, with a -6 goal difference entering the game, Iraq almost certainly needs a multi-goal win to advance. It needs a win to stay alive and would need help from elsewhere to advance as one of the eight best third-place teams. The loser of this match will be eliminated from the tournament.

How To Watch Group I Matches

Both Group I matches kick off simultaneously at 3 p.m. ET today and air live on FOX and FS1, streaming on FOX One .