FIFA Men's World Cup
world cup group b scenarios
FIFA Men's World Cup

2026 World Cup Group B Scenarios: What Canada, Switzerland, Bosnia, Qatar Need To Advance

Updated Jun. 24, 2026 12:43 p.m. ET

Group B of the World Cup wraps up its group stage today with two simultaneous matches: Switzerland vs. Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar. Canada and Switzerland have both already secured spots in the Round of 32, but first place is still up for grabs. For Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar, the final whistle today could end their tournament.

Here is what every team in Group B needs heading into the final matchday. For a full breakdown of every group at the 2026 World Cup, see the complete group scenarios guide at FOX Sports.

Current Group B Standings

Group B Scenarios

  • Canada will advance and win the group with a win/draw.
  • Canada will advance with a loss AND a Bosnia and Herzegovina loss/draw.
  • Switzerland will advance and win the group with a win.
  • Switzerland will advance with a draw.
  • Switzerland will advance with a loss AND a Qatar loss/draw.
  • Qatar will advance with a win AND a Switzerland loss, AND wins the tiebreaker.
  • Qatar will finish third with a win/draw.

Canada

Canada will win Group B and advance to the Round of 32 with a win or draw against Switzerland. A loss still sees Canada advance in second place unless Bosnia and Herzegovina wins their match against Qatar and makes up a nine-goal swing in goal difference (an essentially impossible scenario given Canada's +6 and Bosnia's -3). Canada is on to the knockouts regardless of the result in any realistic outcome.

Switzerland

Switzerland will advance and win Group B with a win or draw against Canada. A draw also guarantees advancement, just in second place. Even a loss keeps Switzerland through unless Qatar wins against Bosnia and Herzegovina and overcomes a nine-goal deficit in goal difference against Switzerland (another near-impossible scenario). Switzerland, like Canada, is effectively through no matter what.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina can secure a third-place finish and keep alive their chances of advancing as one of the eight best third-place teams in the tournament with either a win or a draw against Qatar. A win gives Bosnia the best possible third-place standing, though it still depends on how their record compares to other third-place finishers across all 12 groups. A loss eliminates them from contention.

Qatar

Qatar can finish third with a win against Bosnia and Herzegovina, but only if Switzerland simultaneously loses to Canada by enough to overcome a nine-goal swing in goal difference between the two sides. That combination is functionally impossible. A more realistic path does not exist: Qatar is effectively eliminated heading into today's match, but will be looking to finish on a high note on home soil.

How To Watch Group B Matches

Both Group B matches kick off simultaneously at 3 p.m. ET today and air live on FOX and FS1, streaming on FOX One.

  • Switzerland vs. Canada: 3 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar 3 p.m. ET on FS1 and FOX One
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