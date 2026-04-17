Curaçao vs. Ivory Coast Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match
Curaçao and Ivory Coast will meet in their final Group E match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 25, 2026, at Philadelphia Stadium on FS1.
Ivory Coast would advance to the knockout stage with a win or draw, while Curaçao would most likely advance with a win as one of the best third-place teams.
Ivory Coast opened its World Cup with a 1-0 win over Ecuador in which it scored a 90th minute goal to get the three points. In its second match, Ivory Coast led Germany 1-0 before giving up two late goals, including a stoppage-time goal (90’+4) to lose in heartbreaking fashion.
Ivory Coast looks to reach the knockout stage for the first time in its nation's history.
Meanwhile, Curaçao earned its first-ever World Cup point in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Ecuador. Goalkeeper Eloy Room was the hero against Ecuador as his 15 saves set a World Cup record for a regulation game and a World Cup record in a clean sheet.
Let’s check out the odds for the Curaçao vs. Ivory Coast Group E matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 25.
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Yan Diomande is +150 to score against Curaçao (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images).
Curaçao vs Ivory Coast Odds
Moneyline
- Curaçao: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
- Ivory Coast: -650 (bet $10 to win $11.54 total)
- Draw: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Spread
- Ivory Coast -2.5: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
- Curaçao +2.5: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)
Over/Under Total Odds: 3.5
- Over: +134 (bet $10 to win $23.40 total)
- Under: -164 (bet $10 to win $16.10 total)
Curaçao vs Ivory Coast Prediction, Pick
From FOX Sports Wagering Expert, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:
- Yan Diomande has been the best young player in the tournament, showing incredible burst and skill down the left. Curaçao had a devil-magic-type draw vs. Ecuador the other night, but against a hungry Ivory Coast side, which really should have gotten at least a point against Germany, I expect the result will be different. I don't hate Ivory Coast to score in the first half either, but I expect Diomande to have a huge match. Back Yan Diomande to record at least one goal or assists (-130).
How to Watch Curaçao vs Ivory Coast
- When: Thursday, June 25, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, PA
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.
Anytime Goalscorer Props
- Ange-Yoan Bonny: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
- Evann Guessand: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
- Elye Wahi: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)
- Oumar Diakité: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)
- Jurgen Locadia: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Tie No Bet
- Curaçao: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
- Ivory Coast: -4500 (bet $10 to win $10.22 total)
Both Teams to Score
- Yes: +156 (bet $10 to win $25.60 total)
- No: -205 (bet $10 to win $14.88 total)
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