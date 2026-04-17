FIFA Men's World Cup
Curaçao vs. Ivory Coast Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match
FIFA Men's World Cup

Curaçao vs. Ivory Coast Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Published Jun. 25, 2026 6:00 a.m. ET

Curaçao and Ivory Coast will meet in their final Group E match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 25, 2026, at Philadelphia Stadium on FS1. 

Ivory Coast would advance to the knockout stage with a win or draw, while Curaçao would most likely advance with a win as one of the best third-place teams. 

Ivory Coast opened its World Cup with a 1-0 win over Ecuador in which it scored a 90th minute goal to get the three points. In its second match, Ivory Coast led Germany 1-0 before giving up two late goals, including a stoppage-time goal (90’+4) to lose in heartbreaking fashion. 

Ivory Coast looks to reach the knockout stage for the first time in its nation's history. 

Meanwhile, Curaçao earned its first-ever World Cup point in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Ecuador. Goalkeeper Eloy Room was the hero against Ecuador as his 15 saves set a World Cup record for a regulation game and a World Cup record in a clean sheet. 

Let’s check out the odds for the Curaçao vs. Ivory Coast Group E matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 25.

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Yan Diomande is +150 to score against Curaçao (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images).

Curaçao vs Ivory Coast Odds

Moneyline

  • Curaçao: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
  • Ivory Coast: -650 (bet $10 to win $11.54 total)
  • Draw: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Spread 

  • Ivory Coast -2.5: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
  • Curaçao +2.5: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 3.5

  • Over: +134 (bet $10 to win $23.40 total)
  • Under: -164 (bet $10 to win $16.10 total)

Curaçao vs Ivory Coast Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Expert, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

  • Yan Diomande has been the best young player in the tournament, showing incredible burst and skill down the left. Curaçao had a devil-magic-type draw vs. Ecuador the other night, but against a hungry Ivory Coast side, which really should have gotten at least a point against Germany, I expect the result will be different. I don't hate Ivory Coast to score in the first half either, but I expect Diomande to have a huge match. Back Yan Diomande to record at least one goal or assists (-130).

How to Watch Curaçao vs Ivory Coast

 

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match. 

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

  • Curaçao: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
  • Ivory Coast: -4500 (bet $10 to win $10.22 total)

Both Teams to Score

  • Yes: +156 (bet $10 to win $25.60 total)
  • No: -205 (bet $10 to win $14.88 total)
 
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