Colombia vs. Portugal Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Colombia and Portugal are set to face off in a highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup Group K finale on June 27, 2026, at Miami Stadium on FOX.

One of the most-anticipated group matches at this World Cup features the top two teams in Group K vying for first place.

By beating Uzbekistan 3-1 and Congo DR 1-0, Colombia clinched a spot in the knockout stage for the fourth time and the third time in the last four World Cups.

Colombia started slowly against Uzbekistan, recording just one shot in the game’s first half hour before scoring three goals in the match. But Los Cafeteros came out blazing against DR Congo, taking eight shots in the first 20 minutes before eventually scoring in the 76th minute.

Meanwhile, after a very disappointing 1-1 draw against DR Congo to open the tournament, Portugal exploded for a 5-0 win vs Uzbekistan on Tuesday, scoring three goals in the first half of a World Cup game for the first time.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice against Uzbekistan, ending his drought of 10 straight major-tournament games without a goal and 13 straight major-tournament games without a non-penalty goal.

It's hard to argue that any other group stage match has bigger implications than this one. So do Ronaldo and Portugal top the group, or will Colombia pull off the upset?

Let’s check out the odds for the Portugal vs. Colombia matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 27.

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Cristiano Ronaldo is +115 to score against Colombia (Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images).

Colombia vs Portugal Odds

Moneyline

Colombia : +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Portugal : -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Draw: +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Spread

Portugal -0.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Colombia +0.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

Over : -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Colombia vs Portugal Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Expert, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

It took Colombia a lot longer than most would have thought to finally score against Congo, and it even saw Uzbekistan go up 1-0. The winner here wins the group and will have a much better path for deep progression in the tourney — in other words, being on the opposite side of the draw from France and Spain. Portugal dominated the advanced stats against Congo but just couldn’t finish. The finishing happened against Uzbekistan. It should be an epic scene in Miami. I think Portugal is better, will have more of the ball and will ultimately walk away with all three points, finishing atop the group. Take Portugal to win

How to Watch Colombia vs Portugal

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

Colombia : +190 (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Portugal: -250 (bet $10 to win $14 total)

Both Teams to Score