FIFA Men's World Cup
Belgium vs. Iran Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match
FIFA Men's World Cup

Belgium vs. Iran Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Published Jun. 21, 2026 5:00 a.m. ET

Belgium will face Iran in their second group match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 21, 2026, at Los Angeles Stadium on FS1. 

Both nations came from behind to grab a point in their opening matches on Monday. 

In its opener, Belgium trailed for a large portion of the match after it gave up a goal in the 20th minute to Egypt. However, just minutes after Romelu Lukaku was subbed on, he forced an own goal by Egypt's Mohamed Hany in the 66th minute to force a crucial draw. 

Meanwhile, for the first time in its World Cup history, Iran came from behind twice in a match to earn a point, drawing New Zealand 2-2 in the opener. 

Ramin Rezaeian scored Iran’s first goal and assisted on the second, becoming the first Iranian to score at multiple World Cups and the first Iranian with a goal and an assist in a World Cup match.  

With all four teams in Group G having one point after matchday 1, this match will be huge for both nation's tournament fates. 

Let’s check out the odds for the Spain vs. Saudi Arabia Group H matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 21.

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Romelu Lukaku is -105 to score against Iran (Photo by Jared C. Tilton - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images).

Belgium vs. Iran Odds

Moneyline

  • Belgium: -230 (bet $10 to win $14.35 total)
  • Iran: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
  • Draw: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Spread 

  • Belgium -1.5: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
  • Iran +1.5: -155 (bet $10 to win $16.45 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

  • Over: -128 (bet $10 to win $17.81 total)
  • Under: +104 (bet $10 to win $20.40 total)

Belgium vs. Iran Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Analyst, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

I don’t trust Belgium at all to keep a clean sheet. Iran was all over the place in the opener against New Zealand, allowing many great scoring chances. Belgium will have plenty of chances and this feels like a 3-1 type of match. Take Both Teams to Score and the Over

 

How to Watch Belgium vs. Iran

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match. 

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

  • Belgium: -770 (bet $10 to win $11.30 total)
  • Iran: +470 (bet $10 to win $57 total)

Both Teams to Score

  • Yes: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
  • No: -128 (bet $10 to win $17.81 total)
 
share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Everything To Know About USA vs. Australia: Storylines, Projected Lineup, Predictions

Everything To Know About USA vs. Australia: Storylines, Projected Lineup, Predictions

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch USA vs Australia Watch USA vs AustraliaWatch Brazil vs Haiti Watch Brazil vs Haiti
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes