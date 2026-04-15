Belgium vs. Iran Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Belgium will face Iran in their second group match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 21, 2026, at Los Angeles Stadium on FS1.

Both nations came from behind to grab a point in their opening matches on Monday.

In its opener, Belgium trailed for a large portion of the match after it gave up a goal in the 20th minute to Egypt. However, just minutes after Romelu Lukaku was subbed on, he forced an own goal by Egypt's Mohamed Hany in the 66th minute to force a crucial draw.

Meanwhile, for the first time in its World Cup history, Iran came from behind twice in a match to earn a point, drawing New Zealand 2-2 in the opener.

Ramin Rezaeian scored Iran’s first goal and assisted on the second, becoming the first Iranian to score at multiple World Cups and the first Iranian with a goal and an assist in a World Cup match.

With all four teams in Group G having one point after matchday 1, this match will be huge for both nation's tournament fates.

Let’s check out the odds for the Spain vs. Saudi Arabia Group H matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 21.

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Romelu Lukaku is -105 to score against Iran (Photo by Jared C. Tilton - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images).

Belgium vs. Iran Odds

Moneyline

Belgium : -230 (bet $10 to win $14.35 total)

Iran : +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Draw: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Spread

Belgium -1.5: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Iran +1.5: -155 (bet $10 to win $16.45 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

Over : -128 (bet $10 to win $17.81 total)

Under: +104 (bet $10 to win $20.40 total)

Belgium vs. Iran Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Analyst, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

I don’t trust Belgium at all to keep a clean sheet. Iran was all over the place in the opener against New Zealand, allowing many great scoring chances. Belgium will have plenty of chances and this feels like a 3-1 type of match. Take Both Teams to Score and the Over.

How to Watch Belgium vs. Iran

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

Belgium : -770 (bet $10 to win $11.30 total)

Iran: +470 (bet $10 to win $57 total)

Both Teams to Score