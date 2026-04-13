FIFA Men's World Cup
Austria vs. Jordan Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match
FIFA Men's World Cup

Austria vs. Jordan Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Published Jun. 16, 2026 2:00 p.m. ET

Austria and Jordan will open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns in a Group J clash at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on FS1. 

These two nations will face off for the first time on the global stage. 

Austria will be making its first World Cup appearance since 1998 after two strong performances at the Euros in 2020 and 2024 in which they made the Round of 16 in both appearances. 

Austria secured its place at the 2026 World Cup by finishing first in Group H during UEFA qualifying. The team went 6-1-1 across eight matches, finishing two points ahead of Bosnia and Herzegovina. 

Austria also posted a dominant +18 goal differential, scoring 22 times while allowing just four.

Meanwhile, Jordan will be making their first-ever appearance at the World Cup after 40 years of attempts. 

Its historic qualification came after finishing second in Group B during the third round of AFC qualifying, trailing only South Korea by six points.

Jordan comes into the tournament after dropping two recent friendlies to Switzerland and Colombia by a combined score of 6-1. 

Let’s check out the odds for the Austria vs. Jordan Group J matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 16.

Michael Gregoritsch is +115 to score in Austria's opening 2026 FIFA World Cup match against Jordan (Photo by Joe Klamar / AFP via Getty Images). 

 

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Austria vs. Jordan Odds

Moneyline

  • Austria: -270 (bet $10 to win $13.70 total)
  • Jordan: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
  • Draw: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Spread 

  • Austria -1.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
  • Jordan +1.5: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

  • Over: -135 (bet $10 to win $17.41 total)
  • Under: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Austria vs. Jordan Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

  • Austria is one of the more underrated teams, and boasts several talented players like David Alaba (Real Madrid), Marcel Sabitzer (Liverpool) and Konrad Laimer (Bayern Munich). While this is their first World Cup appearance since 1998, this is Jordan's debut in the tournament. Asian Football Confederations making their debut in the World Cup are winless all-time. Back Austria to win handily in this one.

How to Watch Austria vs. Jordan

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match. 

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

  • Austria: -900 (bet $10 to win $11.11 total)
  • Jordan: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Both Teams to Score

  • Yes: +104 (bet $10 to win $20.40 total)
  • No: -132 (bet $10 to win $17.58 total)
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