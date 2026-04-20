FIFA Men's World Cup
Argentina vs. Jordan Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match
FIFA Men's World Cup

Argentina vs. Jordan Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Published Jun. 27, 2026 12:00 p.m. ET

Argentina will face Jordan in their third and final 2026 FIFA World Cup Group J match on June 27, 2026, at Dallas Stadium on FOX. 

This will be the first ever meeting between the two nations. 

The Group J finale is meaningless for both teams from a group perspective, as Argentina has already won the group, and Jordan has been eliminated from the tournament. 

Expect Argentina to rest many starters as it has already been announced that Lionel Messi won't start. 

With two goals against Austria, Messi has scored all five of Argentina’s goals at this tournament. La Albiceleste beat Algeria 3-0 in its opener and Austria 2-0 in its second match to clinch the group. 

Meanwhile, Jordan has scored in both games but also surrendered multiple goals in each, losing 3-1 to Austria and 2-1 to Algeria. 

Let’s check out the odds for the Argentina vs. Jordan Group J matchup at Fanduel Sportsbook as of June 27.

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

If he plays, Lionel Messi is -170 to score against Jordan (Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images).

Argentina vs. Jordan Odds

Moneyline

  • Argentina: -650 (bet $10 to win $11.54 total)
  • Jordan: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)
  • Draw: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Spread 

  • Argentina -1.5: -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)
  • Jordan +1.5: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

  • Over: -176 (bet $10 to win $15.68 total)
  • Under: +142 (bet $10 to win $24.20 total)

Argentina vs. Jordan Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Expert, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

  • We’ll see what lineup changes Argentina makes here now that the group is secure. I can’t imagine that Lionel Messi doesn’t start, but I can see him being pulled in the second half and others getting in the box score. I’ll take Thiago Almada, but you can certainly take your pick from a variety of Argentine players. Take Thiago Almada Anytime Goal/Assist (-130).
 

How to Watch Argentina vs. Jordan

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match. 

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

  • Argentina: -4000 (bet $10 to win $10.25 total)
  • Jordan: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Both Teams to Score

  • Yes: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)
  • No: -182 (bet $10 to win $15.49 total)
 
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