FIFA Men's World Cup 2026 World Cup Mascots: Maple the Moose, Zayu the Jaguar, and Clutch the Eagle Updated Sep. 25, 2025 11:23 a.m. ET

Is it even a World Cup without a mascot?



Well, how about three?

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup being the biggest edition (48 teams) of the marquee soccer extravaganza, we'll also have a plethora of mascots for next summer's edition.

Three co-hosts. Three distinct mascots. Each of these cuddly creatures represent the co-hosts of Canada, Mexico, and the United States, and have their own special attributes on the pitch.

Maple (Goalkeeper, Canada)

(Courtesy: FIFA)

A moose from our neighbors up north, Maple wears the No. 1 and is in charge of anchoring the net. From the name to his uniform color, Maple embodies some of the country's most recognizable emblems and is "born to roam, journeying across all of Canada’s provinces and territories while connecting with people and embracing the country’s rich culture."

And although Les Rouges are better known for playmakers such as Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David, it won't hurt to have Maple's antlers covering as much of the goal as possible.

Zayu (Forward, Mexico)

(Courtesy: FIFA)

A jaguar who plays forward, donning the No. 9 in Mexico's iconic green kit. An elusive creature found in southern parts of the country, jaguars are a symbol to many of Mexico's ancient civilizations. Zayu is said to "embrace Mexican culture through dance, food and tradition, uniting people across borders with passion. … a symbol of cultural celebration and connection, carrying the heart of Mexico with pride."

And there's also no shortage of quality forwards for El Tri at the World Cup, including Javier "Chicharito" Hernández, Cuauhtémoc Blanco, and current striker Raúl Jiménez.

Clutch (Midfielder, United States)

You need a maestro in the midfield, and Clutch should be up to the task. You need a keen eye and some sharp instincts when wearing the No. 10 shirt, so it's no surprise to have a bald eagle representing the United States. Clutch is said to have "an unquenchable thirst for adventure, soaring across the United States and embracing every culture, game and moment with boundless curiosity and optimism."

Christian Pulisic usually wears that number for the U.S. men's national team as a winger, so USMNT fans will hope he soars to new heights in 2026.

