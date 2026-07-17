Spain vs. Argentina World Cup Final Weather Update, Forecast

Spain takes on defending champions Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday. Lionel Messi looks to lead the Albiceleste to a second straight title while Lamine Yamal and La Roja eye Spain's first title since 2010.

Ahead of Sunday's game, here is what the weather forecast is shaping up to be.

What Is The Weather Forecast For Spain vs. Argentina?

According to FOX Weather, the forecast for the game at East Rutherford, New Jersey, is expected to be in the low 80s and sunny. The ROWI (Risk of Weather Impact) is low. The humidity index is at 55%.

Heat and humidity was one of the reasons why hydration breaks were introduced at the World Cup. Hydration breaks are mandatory three-minute stoppages at the midpoint of each half, allowing the current lineup to regroup on the sideline for water.

What Is The Air Quality Index Forecast For Spain vs. Argentina?

Smoke from wildfires in Canada and Minnesota is covering swaths of the country, including the northeastern United States and New Jersey, site of the World Cup final. Mark Parrington, senior scientist at the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service, told the Associated Press that, "Following [expected rain Saturday], it looks like there is another smoky air mass following in behind that system, but it’s not clear right now how much or how it might reach New York or New Jersey, when it comes to actually Sunday. If the fire intensity really picks up again through (Saturday), it’s possible it puts more smoke into the atmosphere that then might quickly follow that rain event."

When the Air Quality Index spikes too high, the recommendation is to avoid being outdoors when possible, and to limit exercise and strenuous activity. This has obvious World Cup final implications, should the wildfire smoke return on Sunday.

What Are The Weather Delay Protocols At The World Cup?

At the World Cup, thunderstorms have been the main factor in weather delay protocols. Play is suspended immediately if lightning is detected within an ​eight-mile radius ​of a ⁠stadium and can only resume after 30 minutes have passed without ​a further occurrence.

Like in other sports, a countdown starts after lightning, and there would need to be no other lightning in the area after those conditions before the match can safely be back on. Any new lightning detection ​resets ⁠the countdown, meaning delays can stretch for several hours if thunderstorms persist.

FIFA has no fixed ⁠time ​limit after which a ​match must be abandoned, with each situation assessed on a ​case-by-case basis.

Has There Been A Weather Delay At the World Cup?

The Mexico vs. England round of 16 game in Mexico City on July 5 was delayed one hour due to weather. England went on to defeat Mexico 3-2.

The Mexico vs. Ecuador round of 32 game in Mexico City on June 30 was delayed for one hour due to weather. Mexico defeated Ecuador 2-0 once the action got underway.

The France vs. Iraq group stage game in Philadelphia on June 23 was suspended mid-match for two hours due to weather. France was leading Iraq 1-0 when the suspension occurred, with Les Bleus winning 3-0 once play resumed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.