2026 FIFA World Cup Buzz: United States Players Go Wild For Knicks Comeback Win

The wait is officially over. The FIFA World Cup has arrived.

For the first time ever, three nations—the United States, Mexico, and Canada are co-hosting the tournament. It is also the largest FIFA World Cup in history, expanding to a 48-team field. Squads from around the world have arrived in North America with one ultimate goal: capturing the iconic World Cup trophy.

Here's the latest look at some of the most notable news surrounding the World Cup.

Tyler Adams, USA Celebrate Shocking Knicks' W

Tyler Adams, United States' midfielder, is a fan of the National Basketball Association's New York Knicks. The Knicks are in the NBA Finals, on the eve of the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, so members of the United States' squad gathered together to watch what turned out to be the largest NBA Finals comeback in history, with the Knicks coming out on top.

When New York won, the room erupted, with Adams especially going wild. And we know this because the reaction was caught on camera in the moment.

That couch is destroyed, but at least no one watching the game ended up as damaged as it did after Adams went climbing and kicking all over it! If the United States ends up having a major comeback or win in the World Cup, maybe keep the players away from any obstacles like that, though. Just to be safe.

Morocco Loses 2 Players To Injury Before World Cup

Morocco replaced two injured players in its World Cup squad ahead of an opening game against Brazil, including star winger Abde Ezzalzouli.

FIFA confirmed late Wednesday that former Barcelona player Ezzalzouli and Marseille defender Nayef Aguerd were withdrawn from the Morocco squad for the tournament.

Ezzalzouli helped Real Betis qualify for next season's Champions League and was a potential breakout star at the World Cup. Aguerd was a cornerstone of Morocco’s historic semifinals team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

They were replaced by Amine Sbai of French club Angers and Marwane Saadane, who plays in Saudi Arabia for Al Fateh.

Morocco opens against Brazil on Saturday at MetLife Stadium near New York, then plays Scotland on June 19 near Boston and finishes Group C against Haiti on June 24 in Atlanta.

Ezzalzouli injured his right knee in a warmup game against Norway last weekend, though initial tests suggested he could be retained in coach Mohamed Ouahbi's squad to play in the knockout rounds.

Surprise World Cup Comeback For Austrian Midfielder

The last time Dejan Ljubicic played for Austria was nearly three years ago. Now a teammate's injury has given him a surprise comeback at the World Cup.

Austria coach Ralf Rangnick called up Ljubicic late Wednesday to replace key midfielder Christoph Baumgartner, who injured his right thigh while warming up for a pre-World Cup friendly against Tunisia last week and needed surgery.

Ljubicic is set to join Austria at the team camp in Santa Barbara on Thursday, ahead of the team's first game on Tuesday against Jordan. Austria also plays Argentina and Algeria in Group J.

He's more of a defensive midfield option than Baumgartner, who scored 17 goals in all competitions for Leipzig in Germany last season and has remained in camp to support the team.

Ljubicic also plays in Germany on the Schalke team which secured promotion from the second division last month.

Ljubicic has nine games for Austria but none at a major tournament. His last appearance was in a friendly against Moldova in September 2023 and he wasn't in the squad for any World Cup qualifiers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

