2025 Leagues Cup Schedule, Bracket: Dates, times, scores
The 2025 Leagues Cup kicks off July 29 and runs through the final on August 31. For the 2025 tournament edition, there will be 36 teams — all 18 from Liga MX and 18 from MLS. The top nine teams from each MLS conference that made the playoffs last season have qualified. San Diego FC, a new MLS team debuting this year, replaces Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the tournament. Keep reading for the full match schedule, including dates, times and locations:
2025 Leagues Cup Schedule
Here are the key dates for the Leagues Cup 2025 tournament:
- Group stage: July 29 to August 7
- Quarterfinals: August 19 and 20
- Semifinals: August 26 and 27
- Final: August 31
Below you can find the date and time for each game.
Group Stage Schedule
July 29
- Toluca vs. Columbus – 7 p.m. ET
- Montréal vs. León – 7 p.m. ET
- New York City vs. Puebla – 8 p.m. ET
- Tigres vs. Houston – 9 p.m. ET
- LAFC vs. Mazatlán – 10:30 p.m. ET
- Pachuca vs. San Diego – 11:00 p.m. ET (FS1)
July 30
- Miami vs. Atlas – 7:30 p.m. ET
- Necaxa vs. Atlanta – 7:30 p.m. ET
- Pumas vs. Orlando – 8:00 p.m. ET (FS1)
- Minnesota vs. Querétaro – 8:30 p.m. ET
- América vs. Salt Lake – 9:30 p.m. ET
- Portland vs. Atlético de San Luis – 10:30 p.m. ET (FS1)
July 31
- Monterrey vs. Cincinnati – 7:00 p.m. ET
- Charlotte vs. Juárez – 7:30 p.m. ET
- Guadalajara vs. New York – 7:30 p.m. ET
- Colorado vs. Santos Laguna – 9:30 p.m. ET
- Cruz Azul vs. Seattle – 10:00 p.m. ET (FS1)
- LA Galaxy vs. Tijuana – 11:00 p.m. ET
August 1
- New York City vs. León – 6:00 p.m. ET
- Columbus vs. Puebla – 7:00 p.m. ET
- Houston vs. Mazatlán – 8:30 p.m. ET
- Toluca vs. Montréal – 9:00 p.m. ET
- LAFC vs. Pachuca – 10:30 p.m. ET
- Tigres vs. San Diego – 11:00 p.m. ET (FS1)
August 2
- Orlando vs. Atlas – 6:00 p.m. ET
- Miami vs. Necaxa – 7:00 p.m. ET
- Pumas vs. Atlanta – 8:00 p.m. ET
- América vs. Minnesota – 9:00 p.m. ET (FS1)
- Salt Lake vs. Atlético de San Luis – 9:30 p.m. ET
- Portland vs. Querétaro – 10:30 p.m. ET (FS1)
August 3
- Cincinnati vs. Juárez – 7:30 p.m. ET
- Guadalajara vs. Charlotte – 7:50 p.m. ET (FS1)
- Monterrey vs. New York – 8:30 p.m. ET
- Colorado vs. Tijuana – 9:30 p.m. ET
- Seattle vs. Santos Laguna – 10:30 p.m. ET (FS1)
- LA Galaxy vs. Cruz Azul – 11:00 p.m. ET
August 5
- Toluca vs. New York City – 7:30 p.m. ET
- Columbus vs. León – 7:30 p.m. ET (FS1)
- Montréal vs. Puebla – 8:00 p.m. ET
- Houston vs. Pachuca – 8:30 p.m. ET
- Mazatlán vs. San Diego – 10:30 p.m. ET
- Tigres vs. LAFC – 11:00 p.m. ET
August 6
- Orlando vs. Necaxa – 7:00 p.m. ET
- Atlanta vs. Atlas – 7:30 p.m. ET
- Miami vs. Pumas – 9:00 p.m. ET
- Minnesota vs. Atlético de San Luis – 8:30 p.m. ET
- América vs. Portland – 9:00 p.m. ET
- Salt Lake vs. Querétaro – 9:30 p.m. ET
- Seattle vs. Tijuana – 11:00 p.m. ET
August 7
- Cincinnati vs. Guadalajara – 7:00 p.m. ET
- New York vs. Juárez – 7:30 p.m. ET
- Monterrey vs. Charlotte – 7:30 p.m. ET (FS1)
- Cruz Azul vs. Colorado – 8:30 p.m. ET
- LA Galaxy vs. Santos Laguna – 11:15 p.m. ET (FS1)
Quarterfinals
August 19
- TBD vs. TBD – Time TBD
- TBD vs. TBD – Time TBD
August 20
- TBD vs. TBD – Time TBD
- TBD vs. TBD – Time TBD
Semifinals
August 26
- TBD vs. TBD – Semifinal 1 – Time TBD
August 27
- TBD vs. TBD – Semifinal 2 – Time TBD
Finals
August 31
- TBD vs. TBD – Third Place Match – Time TBD
- TBD vs. TBD – Final – Time TBD
2025 Leagues Cup Groups
East 1
East 2
East 3
East 4
East 5
East 6
East 7
West 1
West 2
West 3
West 4
West 5
West 6
West 7
West 8
How can I watch the 2025 Leagues Cup? What channel will it be on?
You can watch the 2025 Leagues Cup on FOX Sports, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and Apple TV+. Select group stage matches will air on FS1 while most other matches will be on Apple TV+ or MLS Season Pass.
How can I stream the 2025 Leagues Cup?
All the 2025 Leagues Cup matches that are on FS1 will be available on FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports app.
For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FS1, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.