2025 Leagues Cup Schedule, Bracket: Dates, times, scores

Published Jul. 29, 2025 9:12 a.m. ET

The 2025 Leagues Cup kicks off July 29 and runs through the final on August 31. For the 2025 tournament edition, there will be 36 teams — all 18 from Liga MX and 18 from MLS. The top nine teams from each MLS conference that made the playoffs last season have qualified. San Diego FC, a new MLS team debuting this year, replaces Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the tournament. Keep reading for the full match schedule, including dates, times and locations:

2025 Leagues Cup Schedule

Here are the key dates for the Leagues Cup 2025 tournament:

  • Group stage: July 29 to August 7
  • Quarterfinals: August 19 and 20
  • Semifinals: August 26 and 27
  • Final: August 31
Below you can find the date and time for each game.

Group Stage Schedule

July 29

July 30

July 31

August 1

August 2

August 3

August 5

August 6

August 7

Quarterfinals

August 19

  • TBD vs. TBD – Time TBD
  • TBD vs. TBD – Time TBD

August 20

  • TBD vs. TBD – Time TBD
  • TBD vs. TBD – Time TBD

Semifinals

August 26

  • TBD vs. TBD – Semifinal 1 – Time TBD

August 27

  • TBD vs. TBD – Semifinal 2 – Time TBD

Finals

August 31

  • TBD vs. TBD – Third Place Match – Time TBD
  • TBD vs. TBD – Final – Time TBD

2025 Leagues Cup Groups

East 1

East 2

East 3

East 4

East 5

East 6

East 7

West 1

West 2

West 3

West 4

West 5

West 6

West 7

West 8

How can I watch the 2025 Leagues Cup? What channel will it be on?

You can watch the 2025 Leagues Cup on FOX Sports, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and Apple TV+. Select group stage matches will air on FS1 while most other matches will be on Apple TV+ or MLS Season Pass.

How can I stream the 2025 Leagues Cup?

All the 2025 Leagues Cup matches that are on FS1 will be available on FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports app.

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FS1, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

