2025 Leagues Cup Groups: How it works and teams in each of the 12 groups

The 2025 Leagues Cup groups are officially set, with 36 clubs – 18 from Liga MX and 18 from MLS – competing in this summer’s World Cup-style tournament.

This year’s tournament runs from July 29 to August 31, pausing regular season play as matches take place across the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Columbus Crew enter the competition as reigning champions, following their memorable title run in 2024.

All matches will stream on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV, with select games also airing on FS1. Check out how each of the 12 groups breakdown:

2025 Leagues Cup Groups

East 1

East 2

East 3

East 4

East 5

East 6

East 7

West 1

West 2

West 3

West 4

West 5

West 6

West 7

West 8

How were the 2025 Leagues Cup groups determined?

For the 2025 Leagues Cup, clubs were divided into groups based on a tiered ranking system. The 36 participating teams were split evenly into Eastern and Western regions, with each region featuring three tiers determined by league performance:

Tier 1: Top 3 ranked teams from each league

Tier 2: Teams ranked 4–6

Tier 3: Teams ranked 7–9

The Leagues Cup Ranking was created by combining each league’s regular season results. MLS teams were ranked using the 2024 Supporters’ Shield standings, with San Diego FC, as an expansion team, seeded last. Liga MX rankings were based on combined results from the 2024 Clausura and Apertura seasons, totaling 34 matches.

How does it work? What is the 2025 Leagues Cup point system?

During Phase One of the tournament (July 29–August 7), each team plays three matches, all against clubs from the opposite league. While facing interleague opponents, clubs earn points towards a league-specific table. That means MLS teams are competing against other MLS teams in their standings, and Liga MX clubs do the same within their own league. The top 4 clubs with the most points from each league will move on to the Knockout Rounds, right into the quarterfinals.

The point system for the 2025 Leagues Cup is as follows:

No ties

Each team will receive one (1) point if the game is tied after 90 minutes

The winner of the subsequent penalty shootout will earn an additional point

Regulation wins count as 3 points

The quarterfinal pairings will be based on the final results from Phase One. Like Phase One, all quarterfinal matches will still feature MLS vs. Liga MX contests.

MLS 1 vs. Liga MX 4

MLS 2 vs. Liga MX 3

MLS 3 vs. Liga MX 2

MLS 4 vs. Liga MX 1

From there, the winning teams continue to advance and face whatever other team advances, regardless of league. The 2025 Leagues Cup Third Place match and Final will decide the three clubs that qualify for the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup.

How can I watch the 2025 Leagues Cup? What channel will it be on?

You can watch the 2025 Leagues Cup on FOX Sports, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and Apple TV+. Twelve group stage matches will air on FS1 while most other matches will be on Apple TV+ or MLS Season Pass.

How can I stream the 2025 Leagues Cup?

All the 2025 Leagues Cup matches that are on FS1 will be available on FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports app.

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FS1, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

