National Basketball Association Who are the top 10 athletes to star in a movie? Published Jan. 16, 2025 2:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There are countless players in professional sports who have made cameos in movies, television shows and everything in-between.

We recently released our top 10 athlete cameos in movies, but it got us thinking — how many athletes have played a primary role in a movie? On that note, how many players who are in their respective sport's Hall of Fame have starred in a film?

We took on the task of answering this question, diving into movies over the last couple of decades and ranking the 10 best athletes to star or play a primary role in a movie.

While there are some obvious choices near the top, there are also some surprising names that made our list, and there are more on the way. FOX Sports analyst and Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson will join Marshawn Lynch on the big screen in a new film titled "Love Hurts", releasing on February 7th.

ADVERTISEMENT

Did your favorite athlete crack the list? Let's take a look:

10. O.J. Simpson – "The Naked Gun"

"The Juice" plays the role of Detective Nordberg — a police officer who just can't do right. His character provides constant comedic relief throughout the film, such as slipping on a wet surface and falling overboard while trying to bust a drug operation on a ship. The main character, Frank Drebin (played by Leslie Nielsen), constantly protects him throughout the movie, and the final scene hilariously ends with Drebin accidentally pushing Nordberg's wheelchair down stadium stairs and launching him onto a field.

9. Bob Uecker – "Major League"

Sometimes if you try to fail, you succeed … or at least that was the case for Cleveland in "Major League," as an effort to tank a season to move a team to Miami ultimately ended in an AL East championship. And the legendary play-by-play broadcaster for the Milwaukee Brewers and former MLB catcher, Bob Uecker, is there for every leg of the race, announcing Cleveland's games. Furthermore, the movie produced the iconic, "just a bit outside" line from Uecker.

8. Terry Bradshaw – "Failure to Launch"

In this 2006 rom-com starring Matthew McConaughey and Sarah Jessica Parker, Bradshaw plays the role of Al — father Tripp (McConaughey), a 35-year old who still lives at home. Al and his wife enlist Paula (Parker) to get Tripp to move out, as she was able to get the son of their friends to move out. She believes it will be an easy job based on her prior experiences, but quickly realizes it'll take some work. Bradshaw has several hilarious lines throughout the movie, and plays the role of loving and concerned father very well. The end of the movie involves Al and his wife devising a plan to get Tripp and Paula back together after a fight, and the two forgive each other. Bradshaw's character gets his empty nest, and the two love birds sail away into the sunset.

7. Kevin Garnett – "Uncut Gems"

"K.G." was truly awesome in this movie, and is integral to the plot. Howard, played by Adam Sandler, is a jewelry store owner with a serious gambling addiction. Garnett stops by the shop one day and is enamored with a black opal that Howard has purchased with the goal of reselling it to pay off his debts. He convinces Howard to let him keep the opal for the night as he believes it will bring him good luck in his upcoming playoff game, and even lets him keep his 2008 NBA Championship ring as collateral. Garnett has a sensational game, and delays giving it back to Howard — who also earned a fortune betting on the Celtics star. The movie ends with Garnett ultimately buying the opal, and Howard placing a final bet on him to ball out in another playoff game — successfully winning the wager before a shocking turn of events in a crazy ending.

"Ant" absolutely thrived in his role in another Adam Sandler sports classic, playing a cocky draft prospect named Kermit Wilts. The story revolves around Bo Cruz, played by Juancho Hernangómez, who is a Spanish prospect that 76ers scout Stanley Sugerman (Sandler) finds while in Spain with the intent of scouting another player. He convinces Cruz to play in a showcase for NBA Draft prospects, where he is dominated by Edwards' character. His trash talk in the movie is elite and truly villainous, not to mention his out-of-this world dunks and actual basketball ability.

Cruz and Wilts matchup again in the movie in the draft combine, where Wilts makes comments about Cruz's mother and daughter to get into his head— and ultimately causing him to lose his composure and storm off the court. You end up truly hating Wilts, which is a hallmark of how well Edwards played the role of a villain.

5. Mike Ditka – "Kicking and Screaming"

Will Ferrell and Robert Duvall star in this comedy with Ditka playing himself— a hard-nosed ball coach looking to win. Ferrell plays Phil, the son of Buck (played by Duvall), with the two coaching separate little league soccer teams. Phil inherited the worst team in the league, which his son is on, while Buck has the best team.

In an effort to win, Phil enlists Ditka to help turn the team around, who just so happens to not only be his neighbor— but also Buck's arch rival. Ditka trains the team rigorously in some hysterically funny scenes, and brings on two Italian boys who lead the team to the finals. He also introduces Phil to coffee, which turns him into an overbearing (albeit hilarious) coach. The beauty of this role is that Ditka just played himself, and it was perfect.

4. Jim Brown – "The Dirty Dozen"

Brown plays Private Robert Jefferson in this 1967 war film, one of twelve convicts recruited for a dangerous World War II mission. He is a former football player convicted of murder who joins the group as part of a deal to earn his freedom. Brown's character was very similar to his identity on the football field— powerful, disciplined, yet quiet. Arguably his most memorable scene is when he places explosives in a German officer's bunker to help execute the team's plan. Brown thrived in this role, and it is often considered the movie that sparked his Hollywood career— as the Hall of Fame running back starred in over 20 movies from the late 60s to the mid 1980s.

3. Shaquille O'Neal and Penny Hardaway – "Blue Chips"

If Pete Bell, played by Nick Nolte, was going to win in the college game, he knew that he was going to have to reach into the dark side of college recruiting. And upon getting help from a booster, Bell assembles a dynamite recruiting class with sweet perks for them and their family, which featured Neon Boudeaux (O'Neal) and Butch McRae (Hardaway). Boudeuax and McRae helped them win a thrilling opening night game at home, with Bobby Hurley playing point guard for the visiting team. Of course, Bell was canned after outing the booster at the postgame press conference but commended his team's performance on home court.

2. Ray Allen – "He Got Game"

In this basketball classic, Denzel Washington stars as Jake Shuttlesworth— father to Jesus Shuttlesworth, played by Ray Allen. Allen is a star high school basketball recruit, and Jake is in prison for accidentally killing his wife years earlier— but is given the offer of an early release by the governor if he can convince Jesus to play for his alma mater, "Big State". Throughout the movie, Jake tries to convince Jesus to commit but has no success, as Allen's character is still upset about losing his mother. Ultimately, the movie ends with Jake challenging Jesus to a one-on-one for his freedom, with the NBA star of course winning and showing off his basketball prowess in the process. Despite this, Jesus decides to commit to Big State— but to no avail as the governor lied about his promise all along. Jake is sent back to jail, but he releases his anger and wishing the best for his son anyway.

1. Michael Jordan – "Space Jam"

In 1996, the world was in danger, as the "Monstars" agreed to play the "Looney Tunes" in a basketball game. Should the latter lose, they'd be turned into amusement fodder, and their planet would be no one. Fortunately, Jordan answered the bell when asked to play for the Looney Tunes, who lobbied for help. After a brutal first half, the Looney Tunes bounced back, with Jordan leading them to triumph in the final moments. Jordan, Bugs Bunny and friends overcame the Monstars to save their planet — of course, with some assistance from Bill Murray and Wayne Knight, among others.

Honorable mentions:

Lawrence Taylor – "Any Given Sunday"

Shaquille O'Neal – "Kazaam"

Alex Karras – "Blazing Saddles"

Andre the Giant – "The Princess Bride"

Cam Neely – Dumb and Dumber 1 and 2 and "Me, Myself and Irene"

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share